49ers Escape Philly 2-0 in a Defensive Slugfest vs. Eagles

It wasn't pretty in the least bit, but the San Francisco 49ers pulled off the win over the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-11. It was a slow start offensively, but the 49ers defense managed to control the majority of the game, which was highlighted by several mistakes for the Eagles.

"They're a physical team. It's tough," head coach Kye Shanahan said postgame. "Fortunately, our defense held tight. When you give up a big go-route that's going to give them about a 96-yard drive, that feeling is going like, 'oh my gosh. What is happening?' But you just keep playing one play at a time and I thought everyone did that. And when you do that and you do it the right way and you don't turn it over, you look at the scoreboard and it's not how it feels. And I think that's because of the character of the guys and how hard they did and they didn't let anything affect them."

Here are six takeaways from the matchup.

1. Defensive Slugfest

San Francisco's defense kept the 49ers in the game, holding Philadelphia to just three points in the first half. The Eagles first touchdown of the day didn't come until five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The team managed to hold off Philly after a 91-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to wide receiver Quez Watkins put the Eagles in scoring position. On 3rd-and-4 on a run-pass option from their own 4 yard line, Hurts attempted to rush for a touchdown up the right sideline before being knocked out of bounds by safety Jimmie Ward﻿. On fourth down, a hustle play by Arik Armstead and good coverage by K'Waun Williams forced an Eagles incompletion on a "Philly Special" remake.

Deommodore Lenoir made his second-consecutive start with Emmanuel Moseley still sidelined with a knee injury and handled his own for the majority of the contest. Lenoir gave up a 91-yard reception that didn't end up in points, but did notch several pass breakups in coverage the rest of the game.