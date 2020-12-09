Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Six 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Lands in Top 3 Rookie Grades

PFF Rookie Grades

Following the conclusion of Week 13 contests, analytics site Pro Football Focus updated their grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's where the 49ers two first rounders stand.

Pick No. 14: Javon Kinlaw﻿

2020 Overall Grade: 58.9

"Javon Kinlaw had four total pressures on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, but with Josh Allen playing at the peak of his powers again, hurries were as close as Kinlaw could come to getting him on the ground. He rushed the passer 34 times and had one defensive stop.

"Kinlaw has flashed some big-time ability this season, but he's struggled to maintain that consistently over the course of games and week-to-week. This week marked a new high for Kinlaw in terms of total pressures in a single game, eclipsing the three he had in two previous outings."

Pick No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk﻿

2020 Overall Grade: 78.8

"Even with ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ back in the lineup, Brandon Aiyuk continues to be a major part of the San Francisco 49ers' offense. And the breadth of his role may actually be growing. Against Buffalo on Monday night, Aiyuk caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He did have a critical drop that ricocheted into the arms of a Bills defender for an interception, but his explosive playmaking was once again clearly evident. The 49ers also sent him back to return a punt late in the game, where he gained 16 yards and again looked lethal with the ball in his hands.

"Aiyuk looks like a playmaker who will only get better within this offense."