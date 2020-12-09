Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Six 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Lands in Top 3 Rookie Grades

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 9.
New and Notable
Week 13 Pro Football Focus Player Grades
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for six members of the 49ers who made an impact during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Take a look at which 49ers stood out on primetime.
90.1 Overall Grade - Laken Tomlinson
89.7 Overall Grade - Fred Warner
86.0 Overall Grade - Charlie Woerner
85.3 Overall Grade - Ross Dwelley
85.0 Overall Grade - Dontae Johnson
82.5 Overall Grade - Nick Mullens
Read More >>>
Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week
Following the conclusion of Week 13 contests, PFF updated their grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft at the conclusion of Week 13. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week 49ers are Laken Tomlinson and Fred Warner.
Offense
QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
WR: Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans
WR: Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills
TE: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
FLEX: Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
LT: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
LG: Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: A.J. Cann, Jacksonville Jaguars
RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts
Defense
DI: Bilal Nichols, Chicago Bears
DI: Shelby Harris, Denver Broncos
EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
LB: Malcolm Smith, Cleveland Browns
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota Vikings
CB: Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams
S: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills
FLEX D: Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
PFF Rookie Grades
Following the conclusion of Week 13 contests, analytics site Pro Football Focus updated their grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's where the 49ers two first rounders stand.
Pick No. 14: Javon Kinlaw
2020 Overall Grade: 58.9
"Javon Kinlaw had four total pressures on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, but with Josh Allen playing at the peak of his powers again, hurries were as close as Kinlaw could come to getting him on the ground. He rushed the passer 34 times and had one defensive stop.
"Kinlaw has flashed some big-time ability this season, but he's struggled to maintain that consistently over the course of games and week-to-week. This week marked a new high for Kinlaw in terms of total pressures in a single game, eclipsing the three he had in two previous outings."
Pick No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk
2020 Overall Grade: 78.8
"Even with Deebo Samuel back in the lineup, Brandon Aiyuk continues to be a major part of the San Francisco 49ers' offense. And the breadth of his role may actually be growing. Against Buffalo on Monday night, Aiyuk caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He did have a critical drop that ricocheted into the arms of a Bills defender for an interception, but his explosive playmaking was once again clearly evident. The 49ers also sent him back to return a punt late in the game, where he gained 16 yards and again looked lethal with the ball in his hands.
"Aiyuk looks like a playmaker who will only get better within this offense."
Aiyuk is also the third-highest graded rookie behind Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (90.0) and New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu (85.2).
Inside the Oval: Jenni Luke, 49ers Vice President of Community Impact
In the sixth episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Jenni Luke discussed the role of the 49ers Community Impact team in the Bay Area, her journey to the NFL and the importance of employee resource groups and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
The Intersection of Sports and STEAM with 49ers EDU
49ers EDU Senior Manager Sofy Navarro and Lead Educator Sara Jin joined the CA STEAM Symposium Lunch Bites podcast to discuss their pivot from in-person learning experiences to inspiring digital learning, how to be more inclusive of females in STEAM and some great engaging resources for your learning environment including the 49ers EDU Interactive Digital Playbook. Listen Now >>>