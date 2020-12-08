Nick Mullens Earned a Career-high Grade in Performance vs. Bills

Despite San Francisco's shortcomings against the Buffalo Bills, Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who had impressive showings in the Week 13 contest. Here are six 49ers who stood out:

1. ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿ - 90.1 Overall Grade

Following Monday night's outing, Tomlinson earned the highest-overall grade of any guard in the NFL heading into Tuesday Night Football. San Francisco's left guard has not allowed a quarterback pressure in two-consecutive games. His 78.3 overall grade on the season currently ranks seventh among NFL guards. Tomlinson's performance earned him a spot on PFF's "Team of the Week."

2. ﻿Fred Warner﻿ - 89.7 Overall Grade

Warner earned the 49ers highest grade on defense against the Bills. He registered six tackles, a fumble recovery and a near-interception when he tipped himself a pass from Josh Allen that was called back due to penalty. Warner's 84.3 overall grade on the season is second best among all NFL linebackers, just behind Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner (84.5). Warner joins Tomlinson as two members of the 49ers landing on PFF's "Team of the Week."

3. ﻿Charlie Woerner﻿ - 86.0 Overall Grade

San Francisco's rookie tight end may have played just 15 snaps on Monday, however, earned the team's second-highest grade on offense. Woerner hauled in his first two career receptions for 33 yards, with 26 yards coming after the catch.

4. ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ - 85.3 Overall Grade

Fellow 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley earned a top grade, hauling in both of his targets for 28 yards on Monday. Both of Dwelley's receptions went for first downs.

5. ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ - 85.0 Overall Grade

Johnson saw reps at the nickel corner position with ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ and ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ both out in Week 13. The veteran corner allowed five catches on six targets for just 34 yards and registered a pass breakup. Johnson notched seven tackles and recorded two stops in the run game.

6. ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ - 82.5 Overall Grade