Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy G, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Other 49ers Players

WON At-Home Yoga Presented by Factor Featuring Emma & Claire Kittle

After graduating from the University of Oklahoma and playing D1 volleyball, Emma Kittle began practicing yoga where she learned the benefits of flexibility and became passionate about working with athletes. She has created training plans for athletes in multiple sports such as D1 volleyball, golf, softball, baseball, and football players including her brother, ﻿George Kittle﻿. Emma now hosts the Hidden Pearls Podcast with George and their father Bruce Kittle. Their goal is to share the untold stories of the people and communities effected by social and environmental injustices and bring awareness to the people and organizations working to make a difference.