Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy G, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Other 49ers Players

Dec 10, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 10.

New and Notable

Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle's Return 'Not Anytime Soon,' Per Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco fans will have to be a little more patient in the return of Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle﻿. John Lynch spoke with ESPN reporter Lisa Salters ahead of the "Monday Night Football" contest against the Buffalo Bills, where the 49ers general manager revealed encouraging news on the duo's potential return to the field.

"We got more positive news today. They both had great workouts this morning," Lynch said on Monday. "That just adds to the great work they've been doing. We're going to be judicious. They're both important players, not only now but to our future, so we're not going to put them out there until they're ready." Read More >>>

K'Waun Williams Returns to Practice, Deebo Samuel Lands on Injury Report

The 49ers held their first practice of their short week in advance of the Week 14 matchup with one of their key players landing on the injury report. Deebo Samuel did not practice during Wednesday's session as Kyle Shanahan revealed the wideout suffered a foot contusion. Nickel corner K'Waun Williams returned to practice for the first time since Week 8. Williams missed four weeks with a high-ankle sprain and was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Read More >>>

Wednesday's Practice Report

Did Not Participate

Limited Participant

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced on Wednesday they have promoted offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also announced they have signed cornerback ﻿Briean Boddy-Calhoun﻿ and tight end ﻿Daniel Helm﻿ to the practice squad.

WON At-Home Yoga Presented by Factor Featuring Emma & Claire Kittle

You're invited to join the Women of the Niners for At-Home Yoga taught by Emma and Claire Kittle on Saturday, December 12 at 11 am PT via Zoom.

Tune in virtually with your friends, family, and fellow WON members to be treated to an exclusive novice-level yoga, live Q&A and raffle. 

After graduating from the University of Oklahoma and playing D1 volleyball, Emma Kittle began practicing yoga where she learned the benefits of flexibility and became passionate about working with athletes. She has created training plans for athletes in multiple sports such as D1 volleyball, golf, softball, baseball, and football players including her brother, ﻿George Kittle﻿. Emma now hosts the Hidden Pearls Podcast with George and their father Bruce Kittle. Their goal is to share the untold stories of the people and communities effected by social and environmental injustices and bring awareness to the people and organizations working to make a difference. 

Register Now >>>

