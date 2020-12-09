49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have promoted OL ﻿Tony Bergstrom﻿ to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also announced they have signed CB Briean (BREE-in) Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad.

Boddy-Calhoun (5-9, 193) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. He was waived by the Jaguars on September 3, 2016 and was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns the next day. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Browns (2016-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019) and Houston Texans (2019), he has appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and registered 141 tackles, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In 2019, Boddy-Calhoun appeared in one game and registered two tackles with the Texans prior to being waived by the team on November 14, 2019. He then signed with the Colts on December 18, 2019 and went on to appear in two games (one start) and register 11 tackles.