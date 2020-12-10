K'Waun Williams Returns to Practice, Deebo Samuel Lands on Injury Report

The 49ers held their first practice of their short week in advance of the Week 14 matchup with one of their key players landing on the injury report. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ did not practice during Wednesday's session as Kyle Shanahan revealed the wideout suffered a foot contusion.

Samuel's injury has no correlation to the stress fracture the second-year receiver suffered over the summer. According to the head coach, Samuel was experiencing soreness after taking a knee to his foot during Monday night's contest against the Buffalo Bills, which held him out of the team's session. Shanahan doesn't believe Samuel's foot injury will have any implications on his availability for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Additionally, ﻿Tom Compton﻿ did not practice on Wednesday as the offensive lineman was placed in the concussion protocol. Compton suffered a concussion two weeks prior at practice, which kept him out of the 49ers Week 12 matchup.

﻿D.J. Jones﻿ left Monday night's contest with an ankle injury. Fortunately, the defensive lineman didn't suffer a high-ankle sprain, however, is likely to miss Sunday's game. According to Shanahan, Jones will be "day-to-day."