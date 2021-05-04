Morning Report: How Did Analysts Grade the 49ers 2021 Draft Class?

Good Morning Faithful,
Grades Are In!
The San Francisco 49ers "got their guys" while managing to add depth at positions of need through the draft. San Francisco entered the weekend with nine total picks, and after two trades, the team finalized their draft class with eight selections that include quarterback Trey Lance (No. 3 overall), guard Aaron Banks (No.48), running back Trey Sermon (No. 88), cornerback Ambry Thomas (No. 102), offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (No. 155), defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (No. 172), safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 180) and running back Elijah Mitchell (No. 194).
So how did the 49ers brass fare addressing team needs? While it is far too early to truly assess the potential, production and fit of a draft pick, NFL pundits have made their early evaluations of San Francisco's selections and provided overall grades for the 2021 draft class. Here's how they graded out >>>
How Each of the 49ers 2021 NFL Draft Picks Fit into the Overall Roster
The 49ers assembled a 2021 NFL Draft class designed to add quality and depth to an already talented roster. Selecting its members was fun and filled with fanfare, allowing 49ers faithful and the players taken to celebrate in style throughout the three-day event.
These draft picks will have an advantage establishing themselves on the depth chart because the 49ers didn't just draft raw talent. They found solid scheme fits. That was the case throughout the class, from quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall to running back Elijah Mitchell at No. 194.
Patrick Willis to Deliver Commencement Address
49ers legend Patrick Willis will give the University of Mississippi's 2020 Commencement address on May 8. Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "When I received the call, I had to take a moment to catch my breath and let it soak in," Willis said. "I am truly humbled that the university has invited me to speak at the Commencement."
As a scholar-athlete, Willis is regarded as one of the most decorated football players in Ole Miss history. The linebacker recorded 265 total total (177 solo), six sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception at Ole Miss, before being drafted by the 49ers in the 11th-overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.
'The Rich Get Richer,' Aqib Talib Praises 49ers 2021 Draft
The 49ers went into Friday's rounds with two total picks. Following several trades, San Francisco finished the night with three new additions, including guard Aaron Banks, running back Trey Sermon and cornerback Ambry Thomas.
Following Friday night's picks, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib served as a draft analyst on Bleacher Report’s “Draft Night.” Talib was asked which team he was most impressed with at the end of the night and the All-Pro corner highlighted the 49ers acquisitions as some of Day 2's best pickups.
"I like what San Fran did (on Friday)," Talib said. "They went to big time programs. You get Ambry Thomas out of Michigan at a spot that you need a little depth at. You get Aaron Banks out of Notre Dame at a spot that you can use a little depth at. And then you add Trey Sermon to that backfield. And that's exactly what you want to do - we rotate back here to help these men play. So, I like San Fran." Read More >>>