Morning Report: How Did Analysts Grade the 49ers 2021 Draft Class?

'The Rich Get Richer,' Aqib Talib Praises 49ers 2021 Draft

Following Friday night's picks, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib served as a draft analyst on Bleacher Report’s “Draft Night.” Talib was asked which team he was most impressed with at the end of the night and the All-Pro corner highlighted the 49ers acquisitions as some of Day 2's best pickups.

"I like what San Fran did (on Friday)," Talib said. "They went to big time programs. You get Ambry Thomas out of Michigan at a spot that you need a little depth at. You get Aaron Banks out of Notre Dame at a spot that you can use a little depth at. And then you add Trey Sermon to that backfield. And that's exactly what you want to do - we rotate back here to help these men play. So, I like San Fran."