'The Rich Get Richer,' Aqib Talib Praises 49ers 2021 Draft

The San Francisco 49ers got their quarterback of the future on Thursday and headed into Day 2 looking to fortify additional spots on the roster.

The 49ers went into Friday's rounds with two total picks. Following several trades, San Francisco finished the night with three new additions, including guard Aaron Banks (No. 48 overall), running back Trey Sermon (No. 88) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (No. 102).

Banks has been pegged as a potential early starter and looks to instantly step in and compete at the guard position. Sermon, who has been regarded as a Top-5 running back out of this year's draft class, adds to the 49ers steep run game. San Francisco wrapped up Day 2 with Thomas, who helps add depth to a rather thin cornerback unit.

Following Friday night's picks, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib served as a draft analyst on Bleacher Report’s “Draft Night.” Talib was asked which team he was most impressed with at the end of the night and the All-Pro corner highlighted the 49ers acquisitions as some of Day 2's best pickups.

"I like what San Fran did (on Friday)," Talib said. "They went to big time programs. You get Ambry Thomas out of Michigan at a spot that you need a little depth at. You get Aaron Banks out of Notre Dame at a spot that you can use a little depth at. And then you add Trey Sermon to that backfield. And that's exactly what you want to do - we rotate back here to help these men play. So, I like San Fran.

"The rich get richer. San Fran became a better team today."