Morning Report: Rewatch Historical 49ers Games, Colton McKivitz Shares a First-Person Look at #49ersCamp, Roster Moves

Historical Re-Airs Presented by Levi's®

On Sunday, 49ers.com and KPIX re-aired the team's victories in Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX. Make sure to tune in to 49ers.com and KPIX next weekend for the two games picked by a fan vote. Saturday at 3:00 pm PT, all 49ers and NFL fans alike will remember the historic game win over the Dallas Cowboys in 1982 when Dwight Clark soared for "The Catch" to catapult the 49ers into their first Super Bowl. Then on Sunday at 3:00 pm PT, fans will be able to relive last year's 2019 NFC Championship Game that showcased running back Raheem Mostert rushing for a franchise record 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns.