Morning Report: Rewatch Historical 49ers Games, Colton McKivitz Shares a First-Person Look at #49ersCamp, Roster Moves

Aug 31, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 31.

New and Notable

Historical Re-Airs Presented by Levi's®

On Sunday, 49ers.com and KPIX re-aired the team's victories in Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX. Make sure to tune in to 49ers.com and KPIX next weekend for the two games picked by a fan vote. Saturday at 3:00 pm PT, all 49ers and NFL fans alike will remember the historic game win over the Dallas Cowboys in 1982 when Dwight Clark soared for "The Catch" to catapult the 49ers into their first Super Bowl. Then on Sunday at 3:00 pm PT, fans will be able to relive last year's 2019 NFC Championship Game that showcased running back Raheem Mostert rushing for a franchise record 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

In My Own Words

Each week leading up to the regular season, a different member of the San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft class will document their first NFL training camp. In the third of five entries, offensive lineman ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿ discusses navigating his first year in the NFL against one of the league's top defenses and the 49ers O-line being a valuable resource in the process. Read More >>>

Be sure to check out Brandon Aiyuk and Charlie Woerner's blog entries in case you missed them.

Roster Moves

San Francisco announced over the weekend that they have signed tight end ﻿MarQueis Gray﻿ and ﻿Dakoda Shepley﻿ to one-year deals, re-signed defensive lineman ﻿Alex Barrett﻿ to a one-year deal and placed wide receiver ﻿J.J. Nelson﻿ on the Injured Reserve List.

Gray originally entered the NFL after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2013. Following his release from the team on August 31, 2013, he went on to spend the next six seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2013), Buffalo Bills (2014 and 2015), Minnesota Vikings (2014) and Miami Dolphins (2016-18) where he appeared in 61 games (14 starts) and registered 27 receptions for 328 yards.

Shepley originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2018. He was waived by the team on August 31, 2018. Shepley signed with the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Saskatchewan Roughriders where he appeared in 18 games for the team in 2019 along the offensive line.

Barrett was originally signed to the 49ers practice squad on November 27, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season. He re-signed with San Francisco on February 10, 2020, was waived on July 30, re-signed by the team on August 2 and later waived on August 13.

In Case You Missed It 👀

Brick by Brick: Season 4, Episode 2

As the grind of camp continues, follow 49ers players from their cars, living rooms and on the field as they work to rebuild the team's NFC Championship roster and stay connected with their loved ones across the country. Tune in next Sunday at 5:00 pm PT on 49ers.com and the team's YouTube channel for the final episode of Season 4. Watch the full video below. 👇

Quick Hits

On Friday, the team moved #49ersCamp to Levis® Stadium. Check out some of the top plays from the 49ers training camp practice and read the full recap here.

--

Senior reporter Keiana Martin broke down the major storylines following the team's final week of practices, spoke with Fred Warner about what fans should expect from the 49ers defense in 2020 and reviewed Jauan Jennings﻿' first NFL training camp. Watch the latest episode of "Training Camp Rewind" below and tune in to the final episode on Friday.

--

CBSsports.com writer Cody Benjamin ranked the top edge rusher duos with ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ taking the top spot. "This is as close to edge-rushing perfection as you'll get," wrote Benjamin. "Armstead still isn't as much of a household name as his numbers would suggest, but paired with Bosa, the hottest young DE in the league, he makes a Super Bowl-caliber tandem."

Note-ables 🎶

