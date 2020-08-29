49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have signed TE MarQueis Gray and OL Dakoda Shepley to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived OL Kofi Amichia and TE Erik Swoope.

Gray (6-4, 263) originally entered the NFL after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2013. Following his release from the team on August 31, 2013, he went on to spend the next six seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2013), Buffalo Bills (2014 & 2015), Minnesota Vikings (2014) and Miami Dolphins (2016-18) where he appeared in 61 games (14 starts) and registered 27 receptions for 328 yards.

A 30-year-old native of Indianapolis, IN, Gray spent four years (2009-12) at the University of Minnesota where he appeared in 47 games (26 starts), lining up at quarterback and wide receiver for the Golden Gophers. He completed 150 of 295 passes for 2,053 yards and 14 touchdowns, rushed for 1,731 yards on 341 carries and 12 touchdowns and caught 60 passes for 766 yards and six touchdowns throughout his career.

Shepley (6-5, 290) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2018. He was waived by the team on August 31, 2018. Shepley signed with the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Saskatchewan Roughriders where he appeared in 18 games for the team in 2019 along the offensive line.

A 25-year-old native of Windsor, ON, Shepley spent four years (2014-17) at the University of British Columbia where he appeared in 32 games (31 starts) on the offensive line.