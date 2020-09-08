Morning Report: Analysis of the Team's 53-man Roster, Week 1 Updates from John Lynch, 49ers Announce Practice Squad

New and Notable

Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2020 53-man Roster

The 49ers trimmed the roster to 53 on Saturday, cutting 23 players before the 1 pm PT deadline. While there isn't a lot fo surprise with the quarterback position, the team kept ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ and ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ for the third-straight year, we'll have to wait until Week 1 to see how a couple other groups shake out (see cornerbacks). Here is a position-by-position breakdown of where the 49ers currently stand.