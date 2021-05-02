Presented by

Morning Report: 49ers Select Four Players on Day 3 of the Draft

May 02, 2021 at 07:00 AM

49ers Day 3 Draft Picks

49ers Select T Jaylon Moore

Projected to be drafted in the fourth round, the San Francisco 49ers managed to land Western Michigan tackle Jaylon Moore with their first fifth-round pick of the day.

Moore was a two-time Second-Team All-Mac selection. Starting 32 of 37 career games, Moore has allowed just seven sacks over 1,056 pass blocking snaps during his time with the Broncos. In 2020, he played all six games and allowed just three sacks on 173 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He also blocked for a Western Michigan offense that ranked fourth in the MAC in yards per game (479.7). Read More >>>

49ers Select DB Deommodore Lenoir

The San Francisco 49ers continued to beef up their secondary in the draft, this time, with the selection of Deommodore Lenoir with the No. 172 pick in the draft.

Pac-12 coaches voted "Dede" honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2019 after he posted 47 stops, 2.5 for loss, an interception and seven passed defended. He started all seven games in a season shortened by COVID-19 and finished his career with the Ducks with 34 consecutive starts at cornerback. He notched 30 total tackles, including a team-best 24 solo stops and allowed a 53.1 completion percentage when targeted 32 times, according to Pro Football Focus, good for third among Pac-12 cornerbacks with 30 or more targets. He was selected second-team all-conference for his play in 2020. Read More >>>

49ers Select S Talanoa Hufanga

In back-to-back picks, the San Francisco 49ers bolstered their defensive backfield after selecting safety Talanoa Hufanga with the No. 180 pick.

Appearing in 24 games throughout his career at USC, Hufanga notched 203 tackles, including 16.5 for losses (with 6.5 sacks), eight pass deflections, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. Read More >>>

49ers Select RB Elijah Mitchell

With San Francisco's final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected running back Elijah Mitchell out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Mitchell was regarded as Louisiana's top running back in 2020. He appeared in 10 games last season (nine starts) and rushed 141 times for 878 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry, the fifth best in the conference. His yardage total was third in his conference and 23rd nationally. Read More >>>

In Other News

Talanoa Hufanga's Reaction is What the NFL Draft is All About

The NFL Draft is great theater for a few reasons. The first and most apparent is seeing the talent your favorite team (the 49ers, obviously) acquires on its mission to win the Super Bowl. The second, and most moving, is watching 259 consecutive dreams come true on live television.

There are only two words to describe USC defensive back Talanoa Hufanga﻿'s response to the 49ers taking him No. 180 overall on Saturday afternoon.

Pure joy.

Read More >>>

Jimmy Garoppolo Reaching Out to Trey Lance 'Speaks to His Class'

Trey Lance flew from Cleveland to the Bay Area on Friday morning, meeting the 49ers brass in person for the first time as a member of the team.

It was a big moment for the No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick, one made just a little bit easier knowing he had an ally in the quarterback room.

Incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo asked for Lance's phone number shortly after the North Dakota State product was taken and made a point to connect with him right away. Read More >>>

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Recap the 2021 NFL Draft

The 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Shanahan reviewed the team's eight draft selections and discussed how their pre-draft evaluation process has changed since 2017. Watch the full video below. 👇

