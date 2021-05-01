49ers Select T Jaylon Moore with the No. 155 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Projected to be drafted in the fourth round, the San Francisco 49ers managed to land Western Michigan tackle Jaylon Moore with their first fifth-round pick of the day.

Moore was a two-time Second-Team All-Mac selection. Starting 32 of 37 career games, Moore has allowed just seven sacks over 1,056 pass blocking snaps during his time with the Broncos. In 2020, he played all six games and allowed just three sacks on 173 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He also blocked for a Western Michigan offense that ranked fourth in the MAC in yards per game (479.7).

Moore makes the second offensive lineman in the 49ers 2021 draft class, adding to No. 48 overall pick Aaron Banks﻿. Given the amount of investment the 49ers have made at the quarterback position, they're looking to protect their assets with depth and security up front.

Here's what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Moore: