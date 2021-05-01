49ers Select DB Deommodore Lenoir with the No. 172 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 12:31 PM
Keiana Martin

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers continue to beef up their secondary in the draft, this time, with the selection of ﻿Deommodore Lenoir﻿ with the No. 172 pick in the draft.

Pac-12 coaches voted "Dede" honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2019 after he posted 47 stops, 2.5 for loss, an interception and seven passed defended. He started all seven games in a season shortened by COVID-19 and finished his career with the Ducks with 34 consecutive starts at cornerback. He notched 30 total tackles, including a team-best 24 solo stops and allowed a 53.1 completion percentage when targeted 32 times, according to Pro Football Focus, good for third among Pac-12 cornerbacks with 30 or more targets. He was selected second-team all-conference for his play in 2020.

Here's what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Lenoir:

"Compact corner with short arms, but often makes up for it with a high degree of physicality... His toughness and physicality can be rewarded in bump-and-run and zone coverages where he can bang on receivers in the first 5 yards and bully the catch-point underneath... His frame and run-support toughness could have teams eyeing him as a zone nickel, but a move to safety could be in consideration, too."

