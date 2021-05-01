49ers Select DB Deommodore Lenoir with the No. 172 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers continue to beef up their secondary in the draft, this time, with the selection of ﻿Deommodore Lenoir﻿ with the No. 172 pick in the draft.

Pac-12 coaches voted "Dede" honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2019 after he posted 47 stops, 2.5 for loss, an interception and seven passed defended. He started all seven games in a season shortened by COVID-19 and finished his career with the Ducks with 34 consecutive starts at cornerback. He notched 30 total tackles, including a team-best 24 solo stops and allowed a 53.1 completion percentage when targeted 32 times, according to Pro Football Focus, good for third among Pac-12 cornerbacks with 30 or more targets. He was selected second-team all-conference for his play in 2020.

Here's what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Lenoir: