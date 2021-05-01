49ers Select RB Elijah Mitchell with the No. 194 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 03:03 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Team Reporter

With San Francisco's final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Mitchell was regarded as Louisiana's top running back in 2020. He appeared in 10 games last season (nine starts) and rushed 141 times for 878 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry, the fifth best in the conference. His yardage total was third in his conference and 23rd nationally.

Mitchell's eight rushing scores were the fifth most in the Sun Belt and tied for 41st nationally. With his 41 rushing scores, he is one of five Ragin' Cajuns in program history with more than 40 rushing touchdowns. He finished his career at Louisiana ranked fifth in career rushing touchdowns (41) and sixth in career rushing yards (3,267).

He now adds to a loaded group of ball carriers that includes ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿, ﻿Wayne Gallman Jr.﻿, ﻿Trey Sermon﻿, ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ and ﻿Austin Walter﻿.

