49ers Select RB Elijah Mitchell with the No. 194 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Mitchell was regarded as Louisiana's top running back in 2020. He appeared in 10 games last season (nine starts) and rushed 141 times for 878 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry, the fifth best in the conference. His yardage total was third in his conference and 23rd nationally.