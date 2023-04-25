Mock Draft Monday: Final Projections Before the 49ers Take the Stage

Apr 24, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Draft analysts are finalizing their projections as the San Francisco 49ers are only four days away from selecting the 99th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team isn't expecting much action on Thursday, the first day of the draft, but is satisfied with the selections scheduled in the third through seventh rounds. General manager John Lynch shared that he is "optimistic" about the quality of depth in this year's incoming draft class and that the team is zeroing in on prospects that would be a good fit with the 49ers.

"You have to be incredibly thorough because you just don't know who might fall for whatever reason," Lynch said in a pre-draft press conference. "You just have to prepare for everything... We have priorities on what we've identified, but ultimately you want to take football players that are going to make your team, going to be around here for years to come and make you a better team."

With the 2023 NFL Draft just around the corner, take a look at the final installment of the 49ers "Mock Draft Monday":

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay

Pick No. 99 - OL Joey Fisher, Shepherd

Pick No. 101 - DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Pick No. 102 - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

NBC Sports Bay Area, Matt Maiocco

Pick No. 99 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

Pick No. 101 - OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Pick No. 102 - TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Pick No. 155 - K Jake Moody, Michigan

Pick No. 164 - S Jay Ward, LSU

Pick No. 173 - CB Cory Trice, Purdue

NFL.com, Chad Reuter

Pick No. 99 - OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Pick No. 101 - EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Pick No. 102 - CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Pick No. 155 - FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

Pick No. 164 - DB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Pick No. 173 - OG Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary

Pick No. 216 - TE Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Pick No. 222 - RB Deneric Prince, Tulsa

Pick No. 247 - EDGE Lonnie Phelps, Kansas

Pick No. 253 - WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State

Pick No. 255 - LB Ben VanSumeren, Michigan State

The Athletic, Matt Barrows

Pick No. 99 - OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Pick No. 101 - TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

Pick No. 102 - DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Pick No. 155 - DL Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State

Pick No. 164 - WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

Pick No. 173 - CB Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State

Pick No. 216 - QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Pick No. 222 - WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Pick No. 247 - S Jordan Howden, Minnesota

Pick No. 253 - OT Jake Witt, Northern Michigan

Pick No. 255 - K Anders Carlson, Auburn

The Athletic, David Lombardi

Pick No. 99 - DE DJ Johnson, Oregon

Pick No. 101 - RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

Pick No. 102 - OT Braeden Daniels, Utah

Pick No. 155 - S/LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Pick No. 164 - S Daniel Scott, Cal

Pick No. 173 - TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Pick No. 216 - OT Earl Bostick, Kansas

Pick No. 222 - QB Max Duggan, TCU

Pick No. 247 - DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

Pick No. 253 - DT Shakel Brown, Troy

Pick No. 255 - TE Ben Sims, Baylor

The Athletic, Dane Brugler

Pick No. 99 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

Pick No. 101 - CB Cory Trice, Purdue

Pick No. 102 - LB/S Marte Mapu, Sacramento St.

Pick No. 155 - TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Pick No. 164 - WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

Pick No. 173 - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

Pick No. 216 - K Chad Ryland, Maryland

Pick No. 222 - DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

Pick No. 247 - S Ty Okada, Montana State

Pick No. 253 - CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati

Pick No. 255 - WR Justin Shorter, Florida

