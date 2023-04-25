Mock Draft Monday: Final Projections Before the 49ers Take the Stage

Draft analysts are finalizing their projections as the San Francisco 49ers are only four days away from selecting the 99th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The team isn't expecting much action on Thursday, the first day of the draft, but is satisfied with the selections scheduled in the third through seventh rounds. General manager John Lynch shared that he is "optimistic" about the quality of depth in this year's incoming draft class and that the team is zeroing in on prospects that would be a good fit with the 49ers.
"You have to be incredibly thorough because you just don't know who might fall for whatever reason," Lynch said in a pre-draft press conference. "You just have to prepare for everything... We have priorities on what we've identified, but ultimately you want to take football players that are going to make your team, going to be around here for years to come and make you a better team."
With the 2023 NFL Draft just around the corner, take a look at the final installment of the 49ers "Mock Draft Monday":
Pick No. 99 - OL Joey Fisher, Shepherd
Pick No. 101 - DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville
Pick No. 102 - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Pick No. 99 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee
Pick No. 101 - OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
Pick No. 102 - TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
Pick No. 155 - K Jake Moody, Michigan
Pick No. 164 - S Jay Ward, LSU
Pick No. 173 - CB Cory Trice, Purdue
Pick No. 99 - OT Blake Freeland, BYU
Pick No. 101 - EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Pick No. 102 - CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois
Pick No. 155 - FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
Pick No. 164 - DB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
Pick No. 173 - OG Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary
Pick No. 216 - TE Elijah Higgins, Stanford
Pick No. 222 - RB Deneric Prince, Tulsa
Pick No. 247 - EDGE Lonnie Phelps, Kansas
Pick No. 253 - WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State
Pick No. 255 - LB Ben VanSumeren, Michigan State
Pick No. 99 - OT Blake Freeland, BYU
Pick No. 101 - TE Brenton Strange, Penn State
Pick No. 102 - DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville
Pick No. 155 - DL Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State
Pick No. 164 - WR Demario Douglas, Liberty
Pick No. 173 - CB Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State
Pick No. 216 - QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Pick No. 222 - WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
Pick No. 247 - S Jordan Howden, Minnesota
Pick No. 253 - OT Jake Witt, Northern Michigan
Pick No. 255 - K Anders Carlson, Auburn
Pick No. 99 - DE DJ Johnson, Oregon
Pick No. 101 - RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
Pick No. 102 - OT Braeden Daniels, Utah
Pick No. 155 - S/LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
Pick No. 164 - S Daniel Scott, Cal
Pick No. 173 - TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
Pick No. 216 - OT Earl Bostick, Kansas
Pick No. 222 - QB Max Duggan, TCU
Pick No. 247 - DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
Pick No. 253 - DT Shakel Brown, Troy
Pick No. 255 - TE Ben Sims, Baylor
Pick No. 99 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee
Pick No. 101 - CB Cory Trice, Purdue
Pick No. 102 - LB/S Marte Mapu, Sacramento St.
Pick No. 155 - TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
Pick No. 164 - WR Demario Douglas, Liberty
Pick No. 173 - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia
Pick No. 216 - K Chad Ryland, Maryland
Pick No. 222 - DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
Pick No. 247 - S Ty Okada, Montana State
Pick No. 253 - CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
Pick No. 255 - WR Justin Shorter, Florida