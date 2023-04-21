Evaluating 49ers Draft Strategy, Brock Purdy Impact with Daniel Jeremiah 

Apr 21, 2023 at 01:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The start of many NFL journeys will begin in less than a week's time with the 2023 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, April 27. The three-day event is the next key date on the league's offseason calendar, and for the San Francisco 49ers, it marks the next opportunity to add talent to the team's roster for the upcoming 2023 season.

As it stands, the 49ers have a total of 11 picks in this year's draft, beginning with three selections in the third round. Both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have reiterated the goal of this year's draft throughout the offseason. Adding depth to roster is the name of the game for the 49ers with much of the team's core remaining intact after the free agency frenzy. San Francisco's brass, much like in 2022, will look to find gems in the later rounds to fill out the roster.

"The draft sets up well with the way we are positioned this year... To me, the blue chip players, there aren't as many this year, but there is good depth," Lynch said. "I think there is good value, and we seem to do well at pick 100 and back. We're in our sweet spot. We've got to make them count."

Ahead of Round 1 on Thursday, NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah previewed some of the trending topics surrounding this year's draft.

Lynch and Shanahan's success with late round draft picks has been well documented over their six-year career in The Bay. Several of the team's key players - Fred Warner, George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell - just to name a few, were selected in the third round or later. The 49ers formula for finding draft gems continues to be a subject of interest for teams around the league. Here's how Jeremiah summed up the 49ers draft strategy:

"I think they've figured out the makeup part of this whole thing. They have found it," Jeremiah said during his NFL Network preview call. "Sometimes this thing is not evaluating these guys as players. It's evaluating them as people and competitors and all that. I've got to believe it helps having John there as somebody who kind of epitomizes what you would want in a football player. He knows what it looks like. With him and Adam Peters, who I think is as good as anybody in the league at evaluating players, they've got a great personnel department. Kyle has a really good idea of what he wants at every position. So, when you get a coaching staff that gives you a good menu and you get guys that know how to go find it, you get a lot of success."

Second-year pro Brock Purdy was also named during Jeremiah's preview in the discussion surrounding "Mr. Irrelevant." Purdy, who was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, took home the title last year and shattered every norm associated with the "Mr. Irrelevant" distinction. The former seventh-round pick went on to start eight games for San Francisco, leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and breaking league and franchise records along the way.

The quarterback's success made a big impression in 2022, and as a result, teams may be rethinking the old schools of thought involving late and seventh-round draft picks.

"With Brock Purdy, I think it's not only impacting what could happen late in the draft in terms of maybe, 'Okay, this guy has played a lot of football. He is a good player,'" Jeremiah said. "Maybe he is not the 'wow' traits, but maybe that helps a player like that. I also think it's going to impact where that next tier of quarterbacks comes off the board. In other words, if you are looking at a quarterback, and you're looking at the third-round group, and you start getting into the Jaren Halls and the Jake Haeners, the Tanner McKees, the DTRs from UCLA, the traits that made Purdy a hit, I think teams are going to place a lot more premium on the traits that he possessed in terms of accuracy, intelligence, decision-making."

Related Content

news

Evaluating Notable 49ers Third and Fifth Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10

From George Kittle to Joe Montana, let's take a look at the notable third and fifth round draftees through the years on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker Among 49ers Notable Sixth-Round Draftees

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make eight selections after the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the sixth round.

news

Evaluating Which Round Every Current 49ers Player Was Drafted

Over the six seasons John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have directed the 49ers, they've proven their ability to find late-round draft gems.

news

George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga Among 49ers Notable Fifth-Round Draftees

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make three selections in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the fifth round.

news

Joe Montana, Fred Warner Among 49ers Notable Third-Round Draftees

With the San Francisco 49ers scheduled to begin their 2023 NFL Draft selections at pick No. 99, take a look at the team's history of success in the third round.

news

Matt Maiocco Highlights Prospects 49ers Could Target in Third Round | 1st & 10

From analyzing the 49ers positions of need to predicting who the team may pick in the third round, here are the takeaways from Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Breaking Down Jennifer Lee Chan's 2023 49ers Mock Draft | 1st & 10

From analyzing the 49ers strategy in the upcoming draft to predicting who the team may pick in the third round, here are the takeaways from Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

PFF's Top 150 Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 49ers making their draft selections in the later rounds, the team will need to get creative on selecting the best player available and targeting their positions of need.

news

49ers Host Bay Area Talent for Local Pro Day at Levi's® Stadium

San Francisco 49ers coaching staff and personnel were on hand to watch local NFL hopefuls work out in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks

With just over two weeks left to the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, let's take a look at some potential 49ers draft picks, according to national media outlets.

news

49ers Draft Needs and Position Group Strength in 2023

As the San Francisco 49ers turn their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft, here's a look at their positions of need and the strengths of the incoming draft class.

Advertising