2022 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Final Projections Before SF Takes the Stage

The San Francisco 49ers are only four days away from selecting the 61st-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and news updates from NFL analysts have been running wild.
In a pre-draft press conference, general manager John Lynch indicated there are no set plans for the 49ers to trade into the first round. However, Lynch also mentioned the great volume and depth of quality prospects in this year's draft, allowing San Francisco to make valuable picks in the later rounds.
"Because we're so far back, I think when you start talking about a draft that the volume of it is probably the strength, there's a good thought just to stay put and even go back and acquire more picks," Lynch said. "It's going to be a little boring on Day 1. We're not used to that. We're used to having some action, and we'll see, that might happen again. But, otherwise, we'll kind of sit through and continue to work so that when we get to our pick, whenever that is, we're ready to make it the best move for the 49ers."
While San Francisco currently lacks a first round pick, the team owns nine-total selections, including three on Day 2.
With just several days until we find out the direction Lynch and Co. take for the 2022 NFL Draft, here is the final installment of the 49ers Mock Draft Monday.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network:
"At 61, there's some interesting names still out there. I think you kind of look at their big, collapse-the-pocket edge rusher types, Alex Wright (DE) from UAB is intriguing at 6'5", 271 pounds. They kind of used him a little bit inside and outside, but he's real, real explosive. He plays a little bit high but he's an intriguing, intriguing player.
"A little bit shorter version of him, I have rated higher is Josh Paschal (DE) from Kentucky. He's a three-time captain, first of all. He's a great kid. He was a phenomenal leader and worker, all those things are off the charts, and he's got heavy, heavy hands. He can collapse the pocket, as well. Doesn't have a big-time burst and get off, which they usually like a lot there, but he'd be a good option there in terms of the value of that pick.
"If you wanted big-time speed, Danny Gray (WR) I think could be a little bit early for him out of SMU, but he's real explosive."
"The Niners could look at someone like UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen, but the value is much better on Cross here when it comes to the secondary. Jimmie Ward is entering the final year of his deal, and Cross has size, range and versatility."
"While I believe Dulcich ultimately goes higher than this, if he falls here, I think the 49ers should pounce.
"Kyle Shanahan loves two tight end sets, and even if he doesn't trust Dulcich right away as a blocker, Dulcich can immediately contribute as a quintessential Shanahan 'offensive weapon.' Dulcich lined up in the slot a lot, but had most of his snaps as an in-line tight end. Dulcich has great measurables with 34 inch arms, nearly 10 inch hands and being a full 6'4", but he matches those measurables with production down the field. With an average depth of target of 12 yards and an insane 17.3 yards per reception, he's a favorite among 'box score scouts' but his ability to create separation in tight quarters is very impressive. Already an advanced route runner, he puts himself in great position to gain yards after the catch … it's never to early to add a weapon like Dulcich, grooming him to be George Kittle's heir apparent."
"For a secondary that still has a lot of youth and uncertainty at cornerback, I love what Jalen Pitre can provide with his positional flexibility. He's terrific in the slot and a hunter in the box."