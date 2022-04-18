2022 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Analysts Suggest DBs for 61st-Overall Pick

"This is the 49ers debut pick in this draft, but this late in Round 2, they're not going to be guaranteed to get a starter. They can take a need position, sure, but they shouldn't reach to make it happen. Taylor-Britt makes sense because he has some raw tools with which to work and has the skillset to play multiple spots. He had 11 pass breakups last season. San Francisco signed Charvarius Ward, but should add corner depth."