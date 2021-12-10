What Do Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel Statuses Mean for 49ers Fantasy Outlook vs. Bengals

Samuel would go right back to being a top-five WR should he return from his groin injury, but fantasy managers should have backup plans ready after he missed practice this week. Brandon Aiyuk didn't erupt during Samuel's absence last week, but he's a weekly top-25 WR now regardless of his fellow wideout's status.

George Kittle was fantasy's top scoring player last week and has a strong argument to be ranked as the No. 1 tight end in Week 14. He's seeing more red zone work than ever, having already matched his career high with five touchdowns over just nine games this year. Kittle ranks fourth among all pass catchers in yards per route run since 2020 and figures to be busy Sunday with Samuel and Elijah Mitchell battling injuries.