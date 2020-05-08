Presented by

Thursday, May 07, 2020 08:18 PM

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Initial Reactions to the 49ers 2020 Schedule

KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

If you look at the San Francisco 49ers 2020 schedule, it's by no means a "cakewalk." San Francisco owns the fourth-toughest strength of schedule that includes NFC East and AFC East opponents, and the 2019 division-leading Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, all while continuing their bi-yearly battles against NFC West rivals.

Of the 13 teams San Francisco will face off against in 2020, six made the playoffs last season. In addition to their host of tough matchups, their upcoming opponents posted a collective 134-120-2 record in 2019.

As the schedule was released on Thursday, San Francisco's slate of four-straight games against 2019 playoff contenders highlighted the 49ers daunting stretch of consecutive matchups. San Francisco is set to face the New England Patriots (12-4 2019 record), Seattle Seahawks (11-5), Packers (13-3) and Saints (13-3) between Weeks 7-10. Those four clubs accrued 49 regular season wins in 2019 to a mere 15 losses.

Kyle Shanahan appeared on NFL Network's Schedule Release '20 to give his initial reaction to San Francisco's slate of games. As daunting as the span may appear, the head coach won't get too caught up in the latter half of the year with the vast amount of unknowns that come with a typical NFL season.

"That's the obvious, that stretch right there," Shanahan said. "I used to do that a lot when I first got into the NFL. I would (look at the schedule like) 'All right, this team's real good. 'This team's not as good,' and you go through all that. And then you get into the season and you learn that half the stuff year-to-year flips.

"So if it's after Week 4, who knows what team you're going to have compared to Week 1 when injuries happen. I rarely, through experience, look at how many tough games you have in a row because it changes year-to-year."

A Look at the 49ers 2020 Schedule in Pictures

Check out the San Francisco 49ers 2020 schedule in black and white.

Week 1 San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals September 13, 1:25 p.m. PT
1 / 16

Week 1
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
September 13, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 2 San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets September 20, 10:00 a.m. PT
2 / 16

Week 2
San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets
September 20, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 3 San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants September 27, 10:00 a.m. PT
3 / 16

Week 3
San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants
September 27, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 4 San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles October 4, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football
4 / 16

Week 4
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
October 4, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football

Week 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins October 11, 1:05 p.m. PT
5 / 16

Week 5
San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins
October 11, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams October 18, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football
6 / 16

Week 6
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
October 18, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football

Week 7 San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots October 25, 1:25 p.m. PT
7 / 16

Week 7
San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots
October 25, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 8 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks November 1, 1:25 p.m. PT
8 / 16

Week 8
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
November 1, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 9 San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers November 5, 5:20 p.m. PT, Thursday Night Football
9 / 16

Week 9
San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
November 5, 5:20 p.m. PT, Thursday Night Football

Week 10 San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints November 15, 1:25 p.m. PT
10 / 16

Week 10
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints
November 15, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 12 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams November 29, 1:05 p.m. PT
11 / 16

Week 12
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
November 29, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 13 San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills December 7, 5:15 p.m. PT, Monday Night Football
12 / 16

Week 13
San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
December 7, 5:15 p.m. PT, Monday Night Football

Week 14 San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins December 13, 1:25 p.m. PT
13 / 16

Week 14
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins
December 13, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 15 San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys December 20, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football
14 / 16

Week 15
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

December 20, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football

Week 16 San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals December 26 or 27, TBD Time
15 / 16

Week 16
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
December 26 or 27, TBD Time

Week 17 San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks January 3, 1:25 p.m. PT
16 / 16

Week 17
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
January 3, 1:25 p.m. PT

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The 49ers had a similar rough stretch of games in 2019 with a lineup that included the Seahawks (Week 10) and Packers (Week 12) at home, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (Week 13) and Saints (Week 14) on the road. At that point in the season, each team boasted above .500 records and sat near the top of their respective divisions.

Unlike 2019, the 49ers are fortunate to enter their Bye right out of the potentially difficult stretch. The timing of the Week 11 Bye could prove beneficial should the 49ers be in contention for a playoff spot, or in dire need of player recovery.

Last season, San Francisco came out of its gauntlet of consecutive matchups with multiple injuries to several key starters, including Jaquiski Tartt, Dee Ford and Weston Richburg. A late-season week of rest and recovery could be beneficial should the 49ers hope to make any final pushes to secure a second-straight playoff appearance.

"My biggest thing is: I want to know when the Thursday game is, who you have, whether it's home or away; how many Monday night games; how many Sunday night games; how many trips you've got to travel through two time zones," Shanahan continued. "That's a really big deal for us being on the West Coast; how many days you have to recover on some of those tough times; when's your Bye week; and when's your Thursday game so you can plan on the recovery throughout the whole year. That's the stuff to me that's the biggest thing with your schedule."

The 49ers do have back-to-back east coast games slated for 2020 against the New York Jets and New York Giants, respectively. Assuming Shanahan's emphasis on player recovery, it's more likely than not that San Francisco will opt to remain in the Eastern time zone to avoid the negative effects of lengthy back-and-forth travel yet again.

Related Content

49ers Finalize 2020 Preseason Schedule
news

49ers Finalize 2020 Preseason Schedule

The 49ers announced the finalized dates and times for their 2020 preseason schedule.
49ers Anuncian el Calendario 2020
news

49ers Anuncian el Calendario 2020

Los 49ers han anunciado las fechas y horarios para su temporada regular 2020 así como sus oponentes de pre temporada.
49ers Morning Report: All Things 2020 Schedule
news

49ers Morning Report: All Things 2020 Schedule

On Thursday, the San Francisco announced their full 2020 schedule. Here's everything you need to know about the team's matchups and how to get tickets.
12 Observations from 49ers 2020 NFL Schedule
news

12 Observations from 49ers 2020 NFL Schedule

Taking a look at notes, primetime matchups, preseason lineups, the strength of the 49ers slate of games and several other oddities in San Francisco's 2020 schedule.
Game-by-Game Notes on the 49ers 2020 Schedule
news

Game-by-Game Notes on the 49ers 2020 Schedule

Notes and details pertinent to each of the 49ers 16 games in 2020.
In-depth Look at 49ers 2020 Opponents
news

In-depth Look at 49ers 2020 Opponents

Breaking down each of the 49ers opponents this coming fall and the impact of their offseason roster moves heading into 2020.

Advertising