Kyle Shanahan Reveals Initial Reactions to the 49ers 2020 Schedule

The 49ers had a similar rough stretch of games in 2019 with a lineup that included the Seahawks (Week 10) and Packers (Week 12) at home, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (Week 13) and Saints (Week 14) on the road. At that point in the season, each team boasted above .500 records and sat near the top of their respective divisions.

Unlike 2019, the 49ers are fortunate to enter their Bye right out of the potentially difficult stretch. The timing of the Week 11 Bye could prove beneficial should the 49ers be in contention for a playoff spot, or in dire need of player recovery.

Last season, San Francisco came out of its gauntlet of consecutive matchups with multiple injuries to several key starters, including Jaquiski Tartt, Dee Ford and Weston Richburg. A late-season week of rest and recovery could be beneficial should the 49ers hope to make any final pushes to secure a second-straight playoff appearance.

"My biggest thing is: I want to know when the Thursday game is, who you have, whether it's home or away; how many Monday night games; how many Sunday night games; how many trips you've got to travel through two time zones," Shanahan continued. "That's a really big deal for us being on the West Coast; how many days you have to recover on some of those tough times; when's your Bye week; and when's your Thursday game so you can plan on the recovery throughout the whole year. That's the stuff to me that's the biggest thing with your schedule."