Kyle Shanahan Helped Make San Francisco the 'Preferred Destination' for Trent Williams

Added Shanahan: "I personally only think it would help him. I think his body is going to be fresher. Trent's as impressive of an athlete as we'll ever be around. I know he's prepared and he's a football player. Everyone loves making a great living and everything like this, but Trent loves football. He's very similar to Joe Staley in that way and that's why we're excited to get him."

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the NFL's offseason has undergone significant modifications. In-person installations and workouts have turned into virtual meetings, and the certainties of standard NFL practices remain on hold. While many players are finding their own creative ways to replicate a typical NFL offseason workout, Williams has the benefit of staying ahead of the curve with a gym he co-owns with Redskins running back Adrian Peterson.

But once the league returns to its regularly scheduled programming, Williams believes his familiarity with Shanahan, in conjunction with his "rejuvenated" body, will make his debut in San Francisco a seamless transition.

"Under regular circumstances, I think it would be extremely challenging," Williams said. "I think it would be next to impossible to be as effective as you want to be without having a proper offseason. But being this case, I literally can go line up in their huddle and go run a play today, that's how familiar I am with their offense. I think the learning curve is a lot shorter."

The 49ers are hopeful Williams can return to his Pro Bowl-caliber play of years past, especially coming off the heels of Staley, who garnered the best run-blocking grade of any tackle over the last 10 years, according to PFF. Williams admitted he hopes to "carry the torch" upon his arrival in San Francisco and make the departure of the veteran an easier task to cope with.

But after eight seasons of missing the playoffs in Washington, the ability to lead San Francisco back to the playoffs and earn another opportunity to hoist a Lombardi Trophy is his top priority.