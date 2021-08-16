49ers Sign LB Mychal Kendricks; Waive Three Others

Kendricks (5-11, 240) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (46th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Eagles (2012-17), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Washington Football Team (2020), he has appeared in 104 games (91 starts) and registered 536 tackles, 30 passes defensed, 19.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions. He has also started in all five postseason games in which he appeared and added 29 tackles and one pass defensed. Kendricks spent part of the 2020 season on the Seahawks practice squad. He was later signed to the Washington Football Team's active roster and appeared in one game.