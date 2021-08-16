49ers Sign LB Mychal Kendricks; Waive Three Others

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed LB Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal. The team also waived LB James Burgess Jr., LB Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes.
Kendricks (5-11, 240) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (46th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Eagles (2012-17), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Washington Football Team (2020), he has appeared in 104 games (91 starts) and registered 536 tackles, 30 passes defensed, 19.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions. He has also started in all five postseason games in which he appeared and added 29 tackles and one pass defensed. Kendricks spent part of the 2020 season on the Seahawks practice squad. He was later signed to the Washington Football Team's active roster and appeared in one game.
A 30-year-old native of Fresno, CA, Kendricks attended California-Berkeley (2008-11) where he appeared in 51 games (29 starts) and registered 259 tackles, 13.5 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, four interceptions and one forced fumble.
Burgess Jr. (6-0, 230) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on June 2, 2021, Payne (5-11, 217) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 11, and Vanderdoes (6-3, 315) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 12.