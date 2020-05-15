Presented by

Friday, May 15, 2020 11:21 AM

49ers Finalize 2020 Preseason Schedule

2020-Preseason_16x9

The 49ers 2020 schedule is officially complete as the dates and times have been announced for San Francisco's four preseason matchups.

Table inside Article
Date Opponent Time Network
Saturday Aug. 15 @Denver Broncos 6:05 p.m. PT KPIX
Friday Aug. 21 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 7:00 p.m. PT KPIX
Saturday Aug. 29 @Chicago Bears 10:00 a.m. PT KPIX
Thursday Sept. 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 7:00 p.m. PT KPIX

In back-to-back seasons, the 49ers will head to the Mile High City to face the Broncos in the preseason. Last year, both teams held joint practices at the UCHealth Training Center, which could be another possibility in 2020 should the clubs choose to exercise the opportunity.

In Week 2 of the preseason, San Francisco will host the Las Vegas Raiders first return to the Bay Area. It marks the first time both teams have met in the preseason since the 2011 season. Since, both teams met in the final "Battle of the Bay" in Week 9 of the 2018 regular season, with the 49ers dominating a 38-7 victory.

In the Week 3 dress rehearsal, the 49ers are set to travel to Chicago to face the Bears. Starters typically see playing time for most of the first half and sometimes a series going into the third quarter. It will be the closest look at what the regular season could look like.

Finally, the 49ers will return home to close out the preseason by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. This marks the 34th-consecutive season that the 49ers face the Chargers in the preseason.

To see a complete breakdown of the 49ers 2020 schedule, visit here.

Luxury Suites
Fans interested in reserving a private luxury suite to a 49ers home game can sign up for more information at 49ers.com/suites or email suites@49ers.com

Single Game Tickets
Fans interested in purchasing single game tickets to a 49ers home game should visit 49ers.com/tickets/single-game to purchase. Ticket prices and availability are subject to demand. 

Group Tickets
Fans planning a group outing for 20+ to a 49ers home game can sign up for more information at 49ers.com/grouptickets or email grouptickets@levisstadium.com

Season Tickets
Fans interested in learning more about purchasing season tickets can sign up for more information at 49ers.com/seasontickets or email sblsales@49ers.com. New this season, all members will have access to the Member Inclusive Menu featuring some of the most popular menu items at Levi's® Stadium included. 

The 49ers prefer Visa for all ticket purchases.

Related Content

49ers Anuncian el Calendario 2020
news

49ers Anuncian el Calendario 2020

Los 49ers han anunciado las fechas y horarios para su temporada regular 2020 así como sus oponentes de pre temporada.
49ers Morning Report: All Things 2020 Schedule
news

49ers Morning Report: All Things 2020 Schedule

On Thursday, the San Francisco announced their full 2020 schedule. Here's everything you need to know about the team's matchups and how to get tickets.
Kyle Shanahan Reveals Initial Reactions to the 49ers 2020 Schedule
news

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Initial Reactions to the 49ers 2020 Schedule

The head coach isn't getting too caught up in the 49ers daunting slate of four-straight 2019 playoff contending matchups.
12 Observations from 49ers 2020 NFL Schedule
news

12 Observations from 49ers 2020 NFL Schedule

Taking a look at notes, primetime matchups, preseason lineups, the strength of the 49ers slate of games and several other oddities in San Francisco's 2020 schedule.
Game-by-Game Notes on the 49ers 2020 Schedule
news

Game-by-Game Notes on the 49ers 2020 Schedule

Notes and details pertinent to each of the 49ers 16 games in 2020.
In-depth Look at 49ers 2020 Opponents
news

In-depth Look at 49ers 2020 Opponents

Breaking down each of the 49ers opponents this coming fall and the impact of their offseason roster moves heading into 2020.

Advertising