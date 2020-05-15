49ers Finalize 2020 Preseason Schedule

In back-to-back seasons, the 49ers will head to the Mile High City to face the Broncos in the preseason. Last year, both teams held joint practices at the UCHealth Training Center, which could be another possibility in 2020 should the clubs choose to exercise the opportunity.

In Week 2 of the preseason, San Francisco will host the Las Vegas Raiders first return to the Bay Area. It marks the first time both teams have met in the preseason since the 2011 season. Since, both teams met in the final "Battle of the Bay" in Week 9 of the 2018 regular season, with the 49ers dominating a 38-7 victory.

In the Week 3 dress rehearsal, the 49ers are set to travel to Chicago to face the Bears. Starters typically see playing time for most of the first half and sometimes a series going into the third quarter. It will be the closest look at what the regular season could look like.

Finally, the 49ers will return home to close out the preseason by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. This marks the 34th-consecutive season that the 49ers face the Chargers in the preseason.

To see a complete breakdown of the 49ers 2020 schedule, visit here.

