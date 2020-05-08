Presented by

Friday, May 08, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: All Things 2020 Schedule

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Friday, May 8.

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Initial Reactions to the 49ers 2020 Schedule

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined NFL Network's Schedule Release '20 to discuss the team's 2020 schedule. While on the show, Shanahan shared the mistake he made in the past evaluating late season games and tough stretches in the schedule saying "I used to do that a lot when I first got into the NFL. I would (look at the schedule like) 'All right, this team's real good. 'This team's not as good,' and you go through all that. And then you get into the season and you learn that half the stuff year-to-year flips." Now, with more experience, he looks to other important factors including the timing of the Bye week, and the amount of cross-country games. Read more about Shanahan's first impressions of San Francisco's upcoming schedule.

Game-by-Game Notes on the 49ers 2020 Schedule

Home:

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Washington Redskins
  • Seattle Seahawks

Away:

  • New York Jets
  • New York Giants
  • New England Patriots
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Arizona Cardinals

Click here for a breakdown of each game on the 49ers upcoming schedule, including all-time records, primetime matchups and other significant facts and figures.

A Look at the 49ers 2020 Schedule in Pictures

Check out the San Francisco 49ers 2020 schedule in black and white.

Week 1 San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals September 13, 1:25 p.m. PT
1 / 16

Week 1
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
September 13, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 2 San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets September 20, 10:00 a.m. PT
2 / 16

Week 2
San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets
September 20, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 3 San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants September 27, 10:00 a.m. PT
3 / 16

Week 3
San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants
September 27, 10:00 a.m. PT

Week 4 San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles October 4, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football
4 / 16

Week 4
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
October 4, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football

Week 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins October 11, 1:05 p.m. PT
5 / 16

Week 5
San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins
October 11, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams October 18, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football
6 / 16

Week 6
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
October 18, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football

Week 7 San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots October 25, 1:25 p.m. PT
7 / 16

Week 7
San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots
October 25, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 8 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks November 1, 1:25 p.m. PT
8 / 16

Week 8
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
November 1, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 9 San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers November 5, 5:20 p.m. PT, Thursday Night Football
9 / 16

Week 9
San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
November 5, 5:20 p.m. PT, Thursday Night Football

Week 10 San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints November 15, 1:25 p.m. PT
10 / 16

Week 10
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints
November 15, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 12 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams November 29, 1:05 p.m. PT
11 / 16

Week 12
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
November 29, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 13 San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills December 7, 5:15 p.m. PT, Monday Night Football
12 / 16

Week 13
San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
December 7, 5:15 p.m. PT, Monday Night Football

Week 14 San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins December 13, 1:25 p.m. PT
13 / 16

Week 14
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins
December 13, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 15 San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys December 20, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football
14 / 16

Week 15
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

December 20, 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday Night Football

Week 16 San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals December 26 or 27, TBD Time
15 / 16

Week 16
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
December 26 or 27, TBD Time

Week 17 San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks January 3, 1:25 p.m. PT
16 / 16

Week 17
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
January 3, 1:25 p.m. PT

12 Observations from 49ers 2020 NFL Schedule

What are the main takeaways from the 49ers 2020 schedule?

  1. San Francisco will face off against the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Charges, Chicago Bears and host the Las Vegas Raiders return to the Bay.
  2. The 49ers home opener will not only be in Week 1 for the first time since 2017, but will also bring the Arizona Cardinals to Levi's® Stadium for an early gauge to the NFC West standings.
  3. The defending NFC Champs were awarded the max-allotted, five primetime games in 2020.

Read More >>>

Be a Part of the Action at Levi's® Stadium

Single Game Tickets
Fans interested in purchasing single game tickets to a 49ers home game should visit 49ers.com/tickets/single-game. Ticket prices and availability are subject to demand. 

Group Tickets
Fans planning a group outing for 20+ to a 49ers home game can sign up for more information at 49ers.com/grouptickets.

Season Tickets
Fans interested in learning more about purchasing season tickets can sign up for more information at 49ers.com/seasontickets.

Luxury Suites
Fans interested in reserving a private luxury suite to a 49ers home game can sign up for more information at 49ers.com/suites.

