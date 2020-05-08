49ers Morning Report: All Things 2020 Schedule

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Friday, May 8.
Kyle Shanahan Reveals Initial Reactions to the 49ers 2020 Schedule
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined NFL Network's Schedule Release '20 to discuss the team's 2020 schedule. While on the show, Shanahan shared the mistake he made in the past evaluating late season games and tough stretches in the schedule saying "I used to do that a lot when I first got into the NFL. I would (look at the schedule like) 'All right, this team's real good. 'This team's not as good,' and you go through all that. And then you get into the season and you learn that half the stuff year-to-year flips." Now, with more experience, he looks to other important factors including the timing of the Bye week, and the amount of cross-country games. Read more about Shanahan's first impressions of San Francisco's upcoming schedule.
Game-by-Game Notes on the 49ers 2020 Schedule
Home:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Green Bay Packers
- Buffalo Bills
- Washington Redskins
- Seattle Seahawks
Away:
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
- New Orleans Saints
- Los Angeles Rams
- Dallas Cowboys
- Arizona Cardinals
Click here for a breakdown of each game on the 49ers upcoming schedule, including all-time records, primetime matchups and other significant facts and figures.
Check out the San Francisco 49ers 2020 schedule in black and white.
12 Observations from 49ers 2020 NFL Schedule
What are the main takeaways from the 49ers 2020 schedule?
- San Francisco will face off against the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Charges, Chicago Bears and host the Las Vegas Raiders return to the Bay.
- The 49ers home opener will not only be in Week 1 for the first time since 2017, but will also bring the Arizona Cardinals to Levi's® Stadium for an early gauge to the NFC West standings.
- The defending NFC Champs were awarded the max-allotted, five primetime games in 2020.
