49ers Morning Report: All Things 2020 Schedule

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Initial Reactions to the 49ers 2020 Schedule

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined NFL Network's Schedule Release '20 to discuss the team's 2020 schedule. While on the show, Shanahan shared the mistake he made in the past evaluating late season games and tough stretches in the schedule saying "I used to do that a lot when I first got into the NFL. I would (look at the schedule like) 'All right, this team's real good. 'This team's not as good,' and you go through all that. And then you get into the season and you learn that half the stuff year-to-year flips." Now, with more experience, he looks to other important factors including the timing of the Bye week, and the amount of cross-country games. Read more about Shanahan's first impressions of San Francisco's upcoming schedule.