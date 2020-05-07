In-depth Look at 49ers 2020 Opponents

As the league prepares for the much-anticipated release of the 2020 regular season schedule, 49ers.com is taking an in-depth look at each of the San Francisco 49ers opponents this coming fall and the impact of their offseason roster moves via Bleacher Report.
In addition to their divisional rivals (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), San Francisco is set to face NFC East and AFC East opponents. The 49ers will also face the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, as both teams also finished first in their respective divisions.
The 49ers 2020 regular season schedule will be revealed Thursday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. PT on 49ers.com, the 49ers app and on all of the team's social media platforms.
* denotes 2019 playoff appearance
ARIZONA CARDINALS
(Home and Away)
2019 Record: 5-10-1
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The 49ers pulled off a 36-26 last-minute victory over the Cardinals in Week 11 with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jeff Wilson Jr. with :31 left in the game.
Recent Additions: The Cardinals might have made the biggest splash this offseason in a trade to unload running back David Johnson's contract to the Houston Texans in exchange of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Other offseason additions include linebackers Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.
Notable Draft Picks: LB Isaiah Simmons, OT Josh Jones, DT Leki Fotu, DT Rashard Lawrence
Recent Departures: RB David Johnson (Houston Texans), DT Rodney Gunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), WR Damiere Byrd (New England Patriots)
What the Experts are Saying: "The Cardinals undoubtedly emerged as one of the big winners of the offseason. …Ultimately, the Cardinals have done a good job of putting pieces around second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. They needed a No. 1 receiver, and it's hard to do better than Hopkins."
BUFFALO BILLS*
(Home)
2019 Record: 10-6
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The 49ers last faced the Bills in Week 6 of 2016 in a 45-16 loss in Buffalo.
Recent Additions: The Bills traded away four draft picks in exchange of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. In addition to Diggs, Buffalo signed defensive end Mario Addison, cornerback Josh Norman and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.
Notable Draft Picks: DE A.J. Epenesa, RB Zack Moss, WR Gabriel Davis, QB Jake Fromm
Recent Departures: RB Frank Gore (New York Jets), DE Shaq Lawson (Miami Dolphins), DT Jordan Phillips (Arizona Cardinals)
What the Experts are Saying: "The Buffalo Bills seized the opportunity to become the new favorite in the division. The headliner is the trade for Stefon Diggs. It wasn't a steal—they paid for him with their 2020 first-round pick and three other selections. He does, however, fill the need they likely would have used the pick on. …The Bills already have the fourth-ranked secondary, but bringing in Josh Norman on a one-year deal makes their ceiling even higher."
DALLAS COWBOYS
(Away)
2019 Record: 9-7
Last Meeting against the 49ers: Dallas traveled to the Bay Area in Week 7 of the 2017 season where the 49ers fell to the Cowboys, 40-10.
Recent Additions: The Cowboys added experience to their quarterback group with the addition of Andy Dalton. Dallas also signed defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and former 49ers defensive end Aldon Smith this offseason.
Notable Draft Picks: WR CeeDee Lamb, CB Trevon Diggs, DT Neville Gallimore, CB Reggie Robinson
Recent Departures: DT Maliek Collins (Las Vegas Raiders), DE Robert Quinn (Chicago Bears), S Jeff Heath (Raiders), WR Randall Cobb (Houston Texans), CB Byron Jones (Miami Dolphins)
What the Experts are Saying: "Dak Prescott has been the primary storyline in Dallas this offseason, but the Cowboys have had to make major decisions. They spent a lot of their cap space on Amari Cooper, who signed a five-year deal worth $100 million. Prescott, meanwhile, received the exclusive franchise tag as the two sides negotiate a long-term extension."
GREEN BAY PACKERS*
(Home)
2019 Record: 13-3
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The Packers and 49ers met twice in 2019, first in Week 12, and again in the NFC Championship game, where the 49ers rattled off a 37-20 victory en route to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2013.
Recent Additions: Green Bay had a rather quiet offseason, making a few signings that include tight end Marcedes Lewis, linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Devin Funchess.
Notable Draft Picks: QB Jordan Love, RB A.J. Dillon, TE Josiah Deguara, LB Kamal Martin
Recent Departures: WR Geronimo Allison (Detroit Lions), T Bryan Bulaga (Los Angeles Chargers), LB Blake Martinez (New York Giants)
What the Experts are Saying: "The Packers were a huge player in free agency last offseason with the signings of Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith, Adrian Amos and Billy Turner. They are paying for that spending spree this offseason, as they mostly sat free agency out."
LOS ANGELES RAMS
(Home and Away)
2019 Record: 9-7
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The 49ers swept the Rams in 2019. In the second meeting, San Francisco pulled off the narrow victory following two clutch 3rd-and-long receptions in Week 16's narrow victory.
Recent Additions: DL Leonard Floyd, DT A'Shawn Robinson
Notable Draft Picks: RB Cam Akers, WR Van Jefferson, OLB Terrell Lewis, S Terrell Burgess
Recent Departures: RB Todd Gurley (Atlanta Falcons), DL Michael Brockers (Baltimore Ravens), LB Cory Littleton (Las Vegas Raiders), LB Dante Fowler (Atlanta Falcons), Nickell Robey-Coleman (Philadelphia Eagles), Eric Weddle (retirement)
What the Experts are Saying: "The Rams are starting to feel the financial stress of Jared Goff's huge contract. They entered free agency with just over $14 million in cap space and had a number of good players set to hit the market. The result was losing Littleton, Fowler and Brockers on defense, among others. Releasing running back Todd Gurley III created headlines, but it made sense for the Rams. His usage had dwindled, and cap space is precious to L.A. right now."
Miami Dolphins
(Home)
2019 Record: 5-11
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The 49ers fell to the Dolphins, 31-24, in Week 12 of the 2016 season.
Recent Additions: San Francisco traded running back Matt Breida to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick in this year's draft. Miami also added cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, running back Jordan Howard, offensive lineman Ereck Flowers and defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson this offseason.
Notable Draft Picks: QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Noah Igbinoghene, OT Austin Jackson, OL Robert Hunt, DL Raekwon Davis
Recent Departures: S Reshad Jones (free agent)
What the Experts are Saying: The Dolphins came into free agency with more money to spend than any other team, and they chose to invest heavily in defense. Head coach Brian Flores, a former defensive coordinator, leaned into his New England roots with the acquisition of Kyle Van Noy, and Miami brought in pass-rushers Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson as well. The offense wasn't as big of a priority, but Miami still made moves to bring it up to speed."
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS*
(Away)
2019 Record: 12-4
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The 49ers fell to the Patriots, 30-17, in Week 11 of the 2016 season.
Recent Additions: The biggest news of the offseason was the departure of Tom Brady. In addition to the future Hall of Fame quarterback, New England lost eight other unrestricted free agents. However, the Patriots did add defensive lineman Beau Allen, wide receivers Damiere Byrd and Marqis Lee and linebacker Brandon Copeland.
Notable Draft Picks: S Kyle Dugger, OLB Josh Uche, OLB Anfernee Jennings, TE Devin Asiasi, TE Dalton Keene
Recent Departures: QB Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), LB Kyle Van Noy (Miami Dolphins), LB Jamie Collins Sr. (Detroit Lions), DT Danny Shelton (Lions), C Ted Karras (Dolphins)
What the Experts are Saying: "The loss of Tom Brady was obviously a big deal. More than anything, the New England Patriots are losing the continuity and stability of having the same quarterback for 20 years. But they also took big losses on the defense too. Instead of getting in on free-agent options such as Cam Newton and Jameis Winston, New England brought back Brian Hoyer. He will at least provide a veteran option if Jarrett Stidham doesn't perform well."
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS*
(Away)
2019 Record: 13-3
Last Meeting with the 49ers: San Francisco defeated New Orleans in a walk-off field goal by Robbie Gould, following an unforgettable 4th-and-2 reception by George Kittle to help seal the victory.
Recent Additions: Emmanuel Sanders left San Francisco in free agency to join Drew Brees and the Saints. This offseason, New Orleans also signed quarterback Jameis Winston and safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Notable Draft Picks: C Cesar Ruiz, LB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman, QB Tommy Stevens
Recent Departures: S Vonn Bell (Cincinnati Bengals), CB Eli Apple (free agent), LB A.J. Klein (Buffalo Bills), QB Teddy Bridgewater (Carolina Panthers)
What the Experts are Saying: "The fact that Drew Brees is coming back all but guarantees the New Orleans Saints will once again be a playoff team with Super Bowl aspirations. The bonus signing that puts this class over the top was Emmanuel Sanders. Drew Brees has needed a receiver he can trust outside of Michael Thomas, and Sanders should fit the bill. He recorded 66 receptions, 869 yards and five touchdowns last season."
NEW YORK GIANTS
(Away)
2019 Record: 4-12
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The 49ers earned their first win of the 2017 season in a 31-21 victory over the Giants.
Recent Additions: The Giants entered the offseason with several holes to fill and addressed some needs in free agency signing linebacker Blake Martinez, cornerback James Bradberry and edge rusher Kyler Fackrell on defense. The team also added running back Dion Lewis and former 49ers tight end Levine Toilolo.
Notable Draft Picks: LT Andrew Thomas, S Xavier McKinney, OT Matt Peart, CB Darnay Holmes, G Shane Lemieux
Recent Departures: QB Eli Manning (retirement), S Antoine Bethea (free agent), LB Alec Ogletree (free agent), OT Mike Remmers (Kansas City Chiefs)
What the Experts are Saying: "James Bradberry was the marquee signing. He will be a huge upgrade at corner. The Giants shouldn't be too disappointed with who is leaving. Daniel Jones is the heir to Eli Manning, so his retirement was accounted for. Mike Remmers was not good as a starting tackle, and his replacement, Cameron Fleming, is 27 years old with some upside."
New York Jets
(Away)
2019 Record: 7-9
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The 49ers fell to the Jets in an overtime, 23-17, loss in Week 14 of 2016.
Recent Additions: The Jets set out to add pieces around quarterback Sam Darnold with the signings of guard Greg Van Roten, center Connor McGovern, offensive lineman George Fant and wide receiver Breshad Perriman.
Notable Draft Picks: OT Mekhi Becton, WR Denzel Mims, S Ashtyn Davis, DE Jabari Zuniga
Recent Departures: C Ryan Kalil (free agent), WR Robby Anderson (Carolina Panthers), OT Brandon Shell (Seattle Seahawks), CB Darryl Roberts (Detroit Lions)
What the Experts are Saying: "They haven't done a good job of protecting Sam Darnold in his two seasons, allowing 63 sacks in his first 26 games, and keeping him upright should be priority No. 1 next season. They invested heavily to do just that. They signed George Fant and Connor McGovern for a combined $57 million over the next three years."
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES*
(Home)
2019 Record: 9-7
Last Meeting against 49ers: San Francisco fell to Philadelphia, 33-10, in Week 8 of the 2017 season.
Recent Additions: The 49ers traded former wideout Marquise Goodwin to the Eagles in exchange for a sixth-round pick. This offseason, Philadelphia also added defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Jatavis Brown and cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Darius Slay.
Notable Draft Picks: WR Jalen Reagor, QB Jalen Hurts, LB Davion Taylor, S K'Von Wallace
Recent Departures: OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Detroit Lions), S Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints), RB Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Dolphins)
What the Experts are Saying: "The Philadelphia Eagles entered free agency with a need at cornerback. The losses primarily occurred on offense, but all will be easily remedied. Jordan Howard was largely a disappointment, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai was a swing tackle."
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS*
(Home and Away)
2019 Record: 11-5
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The 49ers and Seahawks split the season series, with the 49ers winning the season finale with a goal line stop by Dre Greenlaw.
Recent Additions: Seattle has yet to hammer out a deal with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, however added pieces on offense including tight end Greg Olsen, guard B.J. Finney and tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell.
Notable Draft Picks: LB Jordyn Brooks, DE Darrell Taylor, G Damien Lewis, TE Colby Parkinson
Recent Departures: DL Jadeveon Clowney (free agent), OT George Fant (New York Jets), DL Quinton Jefferson (Buffalo Bills), DL Al Woods (Jacksonville Jaguars), OT Germain Ifedi (Chicago Bears)
What the Experts are Saying: "The Seattle Seahawks set out to rebuild their offensive line, and they succeeded in doing so, but whether that will mean improvement is questionable. Cedric Ogbuehi couldn't get on the field in Jacksonville and was a disaster in Cincinnati. Brandon Shell was tied for ninth among tackles in sacks allowed with seven last season, per PFF. So, neither is guaranteed to be an upgrade. Greg Olsen and Phillip Dorsett are decent assets for the offense. Russell Wilson figures to elevate their stock, and each brings a veteran presence."
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
(Home)
2019 Record: 3-13
Last Meeting against the 49ers: The 49ers and Redskins met in Week 7 of 2019 in a low scoring, 9-0, muddy victory.
Recent Additions: The Redskins sent left tackle Trent Williams to the 49ers in exchange for a 2020 and 2021 draft pick. They sought after veteran depth to add to their offensive line by signing tackle Cornelius Lucas and guards Wes Schweitzer and Jeremy Vujnovich. Washington also added tight end Richard Rodgers, running back Peyton Barber and cornerback Kendall Fuller.
Notable Draft Picks: DE Chase Young, RB Antonio Gibson, T Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonio Gandy
Recent Departures: T Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers), QB Case Keenum (Cleveland Browns), G Ereck Flowers (Miami Dolphins), CB Josh Norman (Buffalo Bills), TE Jordan Reed (free agent)
What the Experts are Saying: "The Washington Redskins' reputation for overpaying in free agency is well earned, but the Ron Rivera version of the team is off to a strong start in that regard."