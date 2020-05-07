In-depth Look at 49ers 2020 Opponents

BUFFALO BILLS*

What the Experts are Saying: "The Buffalo Bills seized the opportunity to become the new favorite in the division. The headliner is the trade for Stefon Diggs. It wasn't a steal—they paid for him with their 2020 first-round pick and three other selections. He does, however, fill the need they likely would have used the pick on. …The Bills already have the fourth-ranked secondary, but bringing in Josh Norman on a one-year deal makes their ceiling even higher."