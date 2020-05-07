Game-by-Game Notes on the 49ers 2020 Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have announced their 2020 regular season schedule as well as the opponents and date ranges for the team's four preseason games.

The 49ers will face the NFC East and AFC East in cross-divisional play while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year. San Francisco will also host the Green Bay Packers (Week 9) and visit the New Orleans Saints (Week 10). Entering the team's seventh season at Levi's® Stadium, San Francisco will host the Buffalo Bills (Week 13) and Miami Dolphins (Week 5) for the first time in the venue.

The Niners open the regular season at home as they host the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. The team is scheduled to play in five prime time games during the regular season in 2020, including four at home, with three on NBC's Sunday Night Football (Week 4 vs. Philadelphia, Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams & Week 15 at Dallas), one on ESPN's Monday Night Football (Week 13 vs. Buffalo) and one on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon's Thursday Night Football (Week 9 vs. Green Bay).

A Closer Look at the 2020 Schedule…

The 49ers are scheduled to have just two games start at 10:00 a.m. PT, with no such games coming after Week 3. This marks the fewest 10:00 a.m. PT scheduled games in a single season for San Francisco since 2014 (two games).

The Niners open the regular season at home for the first time since 2017.

San Francisco opens the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals, marking the first time since 2016 the team opens against an NFC West opponent.

The 49ers open and close the regular season at home (Week 1 vs. Arizona & Week 17 vs. Seattle) for the first time since 2016.

The 49ers face six teams in 2020 that reached the postseason in 2019 (Buffalo, Green Bay, Philadelphia, New England, New Orleans and Seattle).

San Francisco has five scheduled games on prime time in 2020 (Week 4 vs. Philadelphia, Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams & Week 15 at Dallas on SNF), (Week 13 vs. Buffalo on MNF) and (Week 9 vs. Green Bay on TNF). The team went 5-1 in prime-time games last season.

The Niners are scheduled to host two of the team's three games on Sunday Night Football, which would be the most by the team since hosting two games on SNF in 2001 [W, 24-14 vs. Car. (10/7/01) & W, 35-0 vs. Buf. (12/2/01)]. The 49ers are 11-6 all-time at home on SNF.

The Buffalo Bills (Week 13) and Miami Dolphins (Week 5) will be making their first visits to Levi's® Stadium.

San Francisco is taking on the New York Giants and Jets in consecutive weeks for the second time in team history (Weeks 13-14 of 1986) and the first time doing so on the road in back-to-back weeks.

Week 1 – Sunday, September 13 vs. Arizona – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers are 18-12 at home against the Cardinals and have won seven out of their last 11 home games vs. Arizona.

San Francisco opens the season at home against the Cardinals for the first time since 2008.

Week 2 – Sunday, September 20 at New York Jets – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers are 10-3 overall against the Jets, including a 6-1 record on the road.

San Francisco travels to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets for the first time since defeating the Jets, 34-0, in 2012.

The Niners have won two of the last three meetings between the two teams.

Week 3 – Sunday, September 27 at New York Giants – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers are 20-21 overall against the Giants, including an 8-11 record on the road.

San Francisco travels to MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants for the first time since 2015. The two teams have split each of the past two contests played at MetLife, with the last 49ers win coming in a 16-10 victory in 2014.

The 49ers and Giants have alternated wins in each of the previous five matchups.

Week 4 – Sunday, October 4 vs. Philadelphia – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

San Francisco owns the overall series record vs. Philadelphia, 19-13-1, and is 9-8 at home.

The Niners are hosting the Eagles on Sunday Night Football for the second time and the first since 2010.

The 49ers have won two of the last three overall meetings against the Eagles.

San Francisco hosts Philadelphia at Levi's Stadium for the second time, having defeated the Eagles, 26-21, on September 28, 2014.

Week 5 – Sunday, October 11 vs. Miami – 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers are 6-7 in the overall series against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are making their first trip to Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is hosting Miami for the first time since December 9, 2012, when they defeated the Dolphins, 27-13.

Week 6 – Sunday, October 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

San Francisco leads the all-time series against the Rams, 71-67-3.

The Niners are scheduled to host the Rams in prime time for the second-consecutive season, having defeated the Rams at Levi's Stadium, 34-31, on Saturday Night Football in Week 16 of 2019.

The two teams are set to meet on Sunday Night Football for the first time since 2004.

San Francisco is 6-3-1 in their last 10 meetings at home against the Rams, with the Niners holding a 35-34-2 series record at home against the Rams.

Week 7 – Sunday, October 25 at New England – 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS

San Francisco owns the overall series record vs. New England, 8-5, including a 4-3 record versus the Patriots on the road.

The 49ers will travel to New England for the first time since 2012, when they defeated the Patriots, 41-34, on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Week 8 – Sunday, November 1 at Seattle – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers are 8-15 overall on the road at Seattle.

In 2019, San Francisco earned their first victory at Seattle since 2011 as they clinched the NFC West after defeating the Seahawks, 26-21, on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Week 9 – Thursday, November 5 vs. Green Bay – 5:20 p.m. PT on FOX/NFLN Amazon

The 49ers face the Packers for the first time on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco has won each of their past two TNF games.

San Francisco is 32-36-1 in the all-time series vs. Green Bay and 20-12-1 at home.

The Niners have won six out of the last eight overall games against the Packers.

The 49ers and Packers squared off twice at Levi's Stadium in 2019, in the regular season on NBC's Sunday Night Football, when the 49ers posted a 37-8 victory, and in the NFC Championship Game, with the Niners earning a trip to Super Bowl LIV after a 37-20 victory over the Packers.

San Francisco takes on Green Bay in three-consecutive regular seasons for the first time since 1998-2000.

Week 10 – Sunday, November 15 at New Orleans – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco is 49-26-2 all-time vs. New Orleans and 26-14 on the road.

The Niners have won three of the past four meetings against the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, including a thrilling 48-46 victory in 2019.

This marks the first time the 49ers and Saints face off in consecutive regular seasons since 2013-14.

Week 11 – Sunday, November 22 – BYE

This marks the third time in four seasons that the 49ers have had their BYE in Week 11.

Week 12 – Sunday, November 29 at Los Angeles Rams – 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers have won three of their four matchups at the Rams since their return to Los Angeles in 2016.

San Francisco makes their debut in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, which opens in 2020.

Week 13 – Monday, December 7 vs. Buffalo – 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN

San Francisco is 6-6 vs. Buffalo, including a 4-3 record at home. The Niners have won three of the past five meetings.

The 49ers are facing the Bills on Monday Night Football for the first time, as San Francisco holds a 49-28 overall record on MNF. The Niners 49 victories on MNF are the most by any NFL franchise.

The Bills are making their first trip to Levi's Stadium, with San Francisco hosting Buffalo for the first time since October 7, 2012, when they defeated the Bills, 45-3.

Week 14 – Sunday, December 13 vs. Washington – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

The Niners lead the overall series vs. Washington, 21-11-1.

The 49ers have won five of the previous six matchups against Washington, including a 9-0 victory in 2019 at FedExField.

San Francisco hosts Washington at Levi's Stadium for the second time, having defeated the Redskins, 17-13, on November 23, 2014.

Week 15 – Sunday, December 20 at Dallas – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

San Francisco has an all-time record of 17-18-1 against Dallas and are 8-8-1 overall on the road against the Cowboys.

The 49ers face the Cowboys in prime time for the first time since the two teams squared off on Sunday Night Football in 1990 (W, 24-6 at Dal.).

This marks the 49ers first trip to AT&T Stadium since opening the 2014 season with a 28-17 victory at Dallas on September 7, 2014.

Week 16 – Saturday or Sunday, December 26 or 27 at Arizona

San Francisco owns the overall series record vs. Arizona, 31-26.

Last season, the two teams squared off on Thursday Night Football for the second time in four years, with San Francisco defeating Arizona on the road, 28-25.

In 2019, the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams at home on Saturday Night Football, 34-31.

Week 17 – Sunday, January 3 vs. Seattle – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX