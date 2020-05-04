Monday, May 04, 2020 03:30 PM

Around the NFC West: Post-NFL Draft Edition

KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

It's the goal for all NFL franchises to improve in some shape or fashion following the draft. The San Francisco 49ers managed to fill holes created by the departure of several players this offseason in hopes of making a Super Bowl return. While the past week was spent getting familiar with the 49ers newest additions, how much better did the 49ers division rivals get? Here is a break down of the NFC West's moves in the draft and how it affects their rosters heading into 2020 with the analysis of NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice.

(In case you missed how NFL pundits assessed San Francisco's improvement, check out the 49ers draft grades.)

Simmons

Related Links

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona capped off an already noteworthy offseason (can't forget the Deandre Hopkins trade) by adding "uber-versatile" star linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the draft. They continued to restock depth along the defensive line in the fourth round with Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence.

Round 1: (8) Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

Round 3: (72) Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Round 4: (114) Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Round 4: (131) Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

Round 6: (202) Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

Round 7: (222) Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Filice: How will Simmons be deployed in Vance Joseph's defense? "He'll be a linebacker," the defensive coordinator said. "But we drafted this guy because of what we saw him do at Clemson. So, the things he did there, he's going to do for us also. As far as covering tight ends, and again, he's going to be a problem solver. Obviously, each game plan is different and, as problems come along and he can solve them for us he will definitely be a candidate to do those things for us." Here's hoping Joseph and Co. have the right plan to maximize Simmons' rare skill set. Something I'm fairly certain of: Arizona got a steal in Day 2 and Day 3. Jones, a battle-tested left tackle with NFL traits, had no business lasting until Round 3. And Benjamin, an open-field nightmare who came off the board in Round 7, could hit some home runs in the wide-open space created by Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

NFL.com Draft Grade: A

More on the Cardinals Draft: Recapping the Cards Draft Weekend

Akers

Los Angeles Rams

This offseason, Los Angeles saw the departure of veteran running back Todd Gurley. Without a first round selection in the draft due to last October's trade for Jalen Ramsey, the Rams looked to replace Gurley's void by drafting Florida State running back Cam Akers in the second round. With nine total picks, the Rams managed to address eight different positions to fill holes of several offseason departures, including Brandin Cooks, C.J. Anderson and Lamarcus Joyner.

Round 2: (52) RB Cam Akers, Florida State

Round 2: (57) WR Van Jefferson, Florida

Round 3: (84) OLB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Round 3: (104) S Terrell Burgess, Utah

Round 4: (136) TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Round 6: (199) S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Round 7: (234) LB Clay Johnston, Baylor

Round 7: (248) K Samuel Sloman, Miami (Ohio)

Round 7: (250) G Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

Filice: Draft for need or take the best player available? It's the age-old draft debate -- and one that's top o' mind with Los Angeles' draft class. For most of last season, the O-line was viewed as a chief culprit in L.A.'s offensive reversion. Consequently, after the Rams didn't bring in any new offensive linemen in free agency, you figured they'd toss some early draft capital at the problem last week. Not so much. GM Les Snead waited until his final selection -- a compensation pick at No. 250 overall -- before adding a blocker. So I guess the Rams will be running it back with the same unit Pro Football Focus ranked 31st last season. That is a failure. So why does the grade not reflect that sentiment? Well, putting the O-line issues aside for a second, the first four players Snead selected really tickled this draft grader's fancy. In a quietly loaded RB class, Akers got lost in the shuffle. The former five-star recruit routinely produced behind a porous offensive line at Florida State -- which could be good training for his pro career, if the Rams' O-line doesn't shape up quick. Jefferson's exactly the kind of polished route runner you'd expect from the son of a former NFL receiver/current NFL receivers coach. He should provide immediate returns for detail-oriented Rams coach Sean McVay. In a thin pass-rushing class, Lewis is a first-round talent who just needs his body to cooperate. And Burgess is a multi-talented defensive back who could fill a number of roles for the Rams, starting in Year 1. Long story short: Snead inexplicably ignored a major need ... but added four potential rookie difference makers elsewhere.

NFL.com Draft Grade: B-

More on the Rams Draft: Les Snead and Sean McVay Recap the Draft

Brooks

Seattle Seahawks

With several trades over the weekend, the Seahawks came out of the three-day event with eight rookies in this year's draft. Despite no update on the potential return of Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle managed to bolster their pass rush in Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson.

Round 1: (27) LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Round 2: (48) DE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Round 3: (69) G Damien Lewis, LSU

Round 4: (133) TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford

Round 4: (144) RB DeeJay Dallas, Miami

Round 5: (148) DE Alton Robinson, Syracuse

Round 6: (214) WR Freddie Swain, Florida

Round 7: (251) WR Stephen Sullivan, LSU

Filice: One thing's for sure: The Seahawks draft to the beat of their own drum. Brooks had his fans in league circles. Directly following the pick, virtual draft maestro Trey Wingo observed, "Well, this is interesting, because I had one coach tell me this week, 'I wish people would stop putting Jordyn Brooks in their mock draft -- we love this kid, we don't want everybody to know him." The tackling machine's Texas Tech tape is indeed fun. Yet still: The notion of spending a first-round pick on a downhill thumper -- without established coverage skills -- seems like a questionable use of draft resources in 2020. Especially when off-ball linebacker wasn't an immediate need for this annually contending team. On Day 2, Pete Carroll and John Schneider looked to infuse both lines with some much-needed talent. Taylor brings the length and strength Seattle desires off the edges. The only problem is he remains unrefined as a playmaker/finisher despite five years of service in the SEC. Lewis is an absolute road-grader in the ground game at 327 pounds. The only problem is he remains somewhat of a liability in pass pro, which isn't ideal for the preservation of franchise superman Russell Wilson.

NFL.com Draft Grade: C

More on the Seahawks Draft: Seven Things Learned from the Seahawks Draft

Related Content

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List
news

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List

D.J. Jones discussed his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, Raheem Mostert shared advice from Joe Staley and Bucky Brooks ranked the Top 5 tight ends in the league.
D.J. Jones is '100%' and Eager to Raise his Game in 2020
news

D.J. Jones is '100%' and Eager to Raise his Game in 2020

After missing the 49ers postseason run with a season-ending ankle injury, a healthy Jones is eager to raise his game en route to another chance at a Lombardi.
How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore
news

How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore

After taking him "under his wing," Joe Staley gave Mostert insight into Frank Gore's work ethic, which continues to influence his game heading into Year 6.
49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation
news

49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation

Dre Greenlaw discussed the potential for Javon Kinlaw to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, Raheem Mostert reflected on modeling his game after Frank Gore and 49ers will partner with Chegg to hold a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.

Advertising