Kittle, Ward Questionable for #SFvsPIT; Bosa, Moody, Hufanga Cleared

The San Francisco 49ers has the last piece of the roster puzzle come together in the nick of time and will now head to the East Coast to open up the regular season. Reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa put pen to paper on a five-year contract extension on Friday and is expected to see playing time against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I'm very appreciative of this organization for believing in me and the York family for believing in me," Bosa said. "I just want to thank them for doing that; also to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan for believing in me. It's an honor to be with this organization for a majority of my career."

"He looked exactly how you would expect him to look," Shanahan said. "He looks like he's in really good shape. He looks ready to go."