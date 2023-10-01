Jennings and Mitchell OUT vs. Cardinals; Samuel Active for #AZvsSF

Despite sitting out a majority of the practice week due to a knee and rib injury, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is active for the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. However, the team is still down two big playmakers with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) unable to go as they work through their respective injuries.
Two other starters who were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw, will also be on hand against Arizona.
Here's a look at Sunday's inactives:
49ers
- QB Brandon Allen
- OL Nick Zakelj
- DL Kalia Davis
- RB Elijah Mitchell
- CB Anthony Brown
- LB Jalen Graham
- WR Jauan Jennings