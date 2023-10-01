Presented by

Jennings and Mitchell OUT vs. Cardinals; Samuel Active for #AZvsSF

Oct 01, 2023 at 11:55 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Despite sitting out a majority of the practice week due to a knee and rib injury, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is active for the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. However, the team is still down two big playmakers with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) and running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ (knee) unable to go as they work through their respective injuries.

Two other starters who were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw﻿, will also be on hand against Arizona.

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives:

49ers

