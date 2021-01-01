Presented by

Javon Kinlaw Adds to Hefty List of 49ers Out vs. Seahawks

Jan 01, 2021 at 02:08 PM

It's a hefty list of 49ers that will miss the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. Defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Kevin Givens (not injury related) are both ruled out for Sunday's contest. Additionally, cornerbacks Richard Sherman (calf) and K'Waun Williams (shin) will not play, along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf).

Greenlaw was a surprise addition to the 49ers inactives for Sunday after suffering a calf strain this week. The 49ers will look to Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to step up in the linebacker's absence.

Safety Tarvarius Moore (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and linebacker Mark Nzeocha (illness) are all questionable heading into the Week 17 matchup.

On Thursday, the team restored quarterback Josh Johnson to the team's practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. Recently signed quarterback Josh Rosen is likely to back up C.J. Beathard on Sunday. The team will assess the number of vacancies on the gameday roster before making a decision on Johnson's availability for Week 17.

