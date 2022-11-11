Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Injury; 49ers Thursday Practice Recap

The San Francisco 49ers will open up the second half of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." Coming out of the Bye, the team is the healthiest its been in weeks, and the team anticipates several previously injured players will return to game action in Week 10. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) rejoined practice on Monday and the team opened the practice windows for linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (knee) earlier in the week. However, a major setback for cornerback Jason Verrett will be keeping him off the field for the rest of the season.

The former Pro Bowl corner suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear during Wednesday's practice. Verrett was working back from an ACL tear he suffered in the 2021 season opener that sidelined him for the entirety of last season. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans confirmed Verrett's injury was non-contact in his address to the media on Thursday.

"It was an unfortunate, devastating injury for him and for us," Ryans said. "We all feel for JV. We know the work that he has put in to come back, and we are all saddened by what's happened to him. JV is an unbelievable person, unbelievable leader."

Verrett's teammates expressed similar sentiments, sharing their heartfelt support for a veteran of the locker room.