How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft: A Guide for UK Faithful

What Is the Draft
The annual NFL draft determines which new rookies will join the 32 teams for the upcoming season. It's the most high profile and biggest source of new players of the year.
How Does the Draft Work?
All 32 clubs choose in the reverse order of their finishing standings last season (barring any trades between clubs) – Super Bowl Champs go last.
Where Can I Watch the Draft?
NFL Game Pass, Sky Sports NFL
NFL fans in the UK have the opportunity to access all the coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft live and on-demand with NFL Game Pass.
What Time Does the Draft Start?
Friday, April 29: Round 1 (1 a.m. BST)
Saturday, April 30: Rounds 2-3 (12 p.m. BST)
Saturday, April 30: Rounds 4-7 (5 p.m. BST)
Which Picks Do the 49ers Have?
Day 1 Picks
- None
Day 2 Picks
- Round 2, Pick 61
- Round 3, Pick 93
- Round 3, Pick 105
Day 3 Picks
- Round 4, Pick 134
- Round 5, Pick 172
- Round 6, Pick 187
- Round 6, Pick 220
- Round 6, Pick 221
- Round 7, Pick 262
How Do I Keep Updated?
Stay up to date with all the latest 49ers draft news, including mock drafts, analysis, interviews and more at 49ers.com/draft.
NFL Draft Lexicon
Big Arm: A quarterback that can throw the ball very far
Cerebral/High Football IQ: A player who stands out because of his knowledge of the game
Compensatory Picks: Under the terms of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, the league also can assign as many as 32 additional "compensatory free agent" picks, which allow clubs that have lost free agents to another team to use the draft to try to fill the void. The awarded picks take place at the end of the third through seventh round.
Downhill Runner: A running back who runs straight ahead and does not do much shifting from side to side
Draft Order: The order of selection is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. Barring any trades between clubs, each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl champions.
Eligibility: To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season. Underclassmen and players who have graduated before using all their college eligibility may request the league's approval to enter the draft early.
On the Clock: The moment a team's designated time begins to make their selection
Plug and Play: A player who is advanced enough in his technique or talented enough to contribute from Day 1
Sleeper: A player that is good, but not many people have heard of
The Pick Is In: When a team has submitted their pick to the league
Value Pick: A player that is still available to be picked when many thought he would not be
Who Have the 49ers Drafted in the Past
To name a few...
Round 1, Pick 11 (2007): LB Patrick Willis
Round 1, Pick 16 (1985): WR Jerry Rice
Round 2, Pick 45 (1991): RB Ricky Watters
Round 3, Pick 82 (1979): QB Joe Montana
Round 3, Pick 89 (1996): WR Terrell Owens
Round 5, Pick 146 (2017): TE George Kittle