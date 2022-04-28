How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft: A Guide for UK Faithful

NFL Draft Lexicon

Big Arm: A quarterback that can throw the ball very far

Cerebral/High Football IQ: A player who stands out because of his knowledge of the game

Compensatory Picks: Under the terms of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, the league also can assign as many as 32 additional "compensatory free agent" picks, which allow clubs that have lost free agents to another team to use the draft to try to fill the void. The awarded picks take place at the end of the third through seventh round.

Downhill Runner: A running back who runs straight ahead and does not do much shifting from side to side

Draft Order: The order of selection is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. Barring any trades between clubs, each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl champions.

Eligibility: To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season. Underclassmen and players who have graduated before using all their college eligibility may request the league's approval to enter the draft early.

On the Clock: The moment a team's designated time begins to make their selection

Plug and Play: A player who is advanced enough in his technique or talented enough to contribute from Day 1

Sleeper: A player that is good, but not many people have heard of

The Pick Is In: When a team has submitted their pick to the league