The Honor Group and the 49ers Announce 11th-Annual Honor Bowl

The Honor Group, Inc., a nonprofit that educates students, coaches and the community about patriotism while raising money for injured ill and wounded veterans, today announced that the Eleventh-Annual Honor Bowl presented by the San Francisco 49ers will once again take place in Northern and Southern California.

"Through our partnership with the Honor Bowl, we have seen first-hand the benefits of connecting high school football players with military veterans," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "In addition to sharing many important principles with the 49ers, such as youth development and honoring military service, the Honor Bowl provides high school football players with an opportunity to compete at a high level while learning more about the sacrifice our military members and their families make for this country. We're excited for this year's matchups and the opportunity to support a great organization."

This year, the 2022 Honor Bowl and its fourteen-team, seven-game, two-region format – featuring some of the nation's best high school football programs – will take place September 2-3 at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, and September 9 at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills. The Friday Northern California event will feature a HomeTown Honor Bowl that will honor the regions First Responders – Sheriff, EMT, Fire, CDC&R as well as our Military. Planned events will also take place during pregame and halftime, providing for a truly patriotic experience for all spectators.

Highlights of the game slate include Red Mountain (AZ), Mater Dei Catholic (CA), Chandler (AZ), Madison (CA), Pittsburg (CA), Liberty (NV), Regis Jesuit (CO), Silverton (OR), Oak Ridge (CA) and Spanish Springs (NV) playing in the Honor Bowl for the first time, along with Cathedral Catholic (CA) and Oak Ridge (CA) playing in front of home crowds as host schools. The full 2022 Honor Bowl schedule is as follows:

Southern California – Cathedral Catholic High School, San Diego, CA

9/2 4:00 Red Mountain (AZ) vs. Mater Dei Catholic (CA)

9/2 7:30 Chandler (AZ) vs. Cathedral Catholic (CA)

9/3 noon Desert Vista (AZ) vs. Madison (CA)

9/3 4:00 Pittsburg (CA) vs. Liberty (NV)

9/3 7:30 Regis Jesuit (CO) vs. Oaks Christian (CA)

Northern California – Oak Ridge High School El Dorado Hills (CA)

9/9 4:00 Silverton (OR) vs. Oak Ridge (CA)

9/9 7:30 Spanish Springs (NV) vs. Granite Bay (CA)

"Bringing together students, coaches and the community through sports to raise awareness of the sacrifice of our veterans is core to the Honor Group," said Mark Soto, Executive Director and Founder of the Honor Group. "We are excited to bring the 2021 Honor Bowl back to both San Diego and the San Francisco East Bay. Students, fans and the media will have a first-hand chance to experience this amazing event."

The Honor Bowl is recognized as America's finest high school football showcase and is organized by the Honor Group, a Sacramento-based nonprofit founded in 2013 by two high school football coaches and a Gold Star mother whose son was killed in action in Afghanistan.

