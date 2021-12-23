49ers Favorable Fantasy Matchups Ahead of 'TNF' vs. Titans

Jimmy Garoppolo leads the NFL in yards per attempt (8.5) but hasn't been a top-15 fantasy QB thanks to lack of volume (and lack of running). Jimmy G is playing terrific and has the 49ers looking like serious contenders, but he'll remain more of a Superflex option again this week with San Francisco having one of the lowest neutral pass rates in the league over the last month.

Jeff Wilson Jr. took over workhorse duties in SF's backfield last week, including the passing downs from JaMycal Hasty﻿. Wilson Jr. finished as fantasy's No. 3 RB as a result, and he's set for another heavy workload Thursday night with Elijah Mitchell once again ruled out. Wilson Jr. gets a much tougher matchup facing a Titans defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, but he's a top-12 RB anyway as Kyle Shanahan's feature back.

Deebo Samuel scored a rushing touchdown for the fifth-straight game last week, but it's been six weeks since he saw more than five targets in a game. Samuel remains a must fantasy start and will continue to get carries (especially with Mitchell out), but his new role has lowered his upside.

Tennessee has surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, but George Kittle is a top-three tight end every week no matter the opponent. Expect the 49ers to ride Kittle for as long as they can down the stretch. Brandon Aiyuk remains a weekly top-25 fantasy WR, and he gets a favorable matchup against a Titans secondary ceding the second-most fantasy points to receivers. Jauan Jennings isn't quite on the fantasy radar, but his development as the team's WR3 is good news for the rest of San Francisco's offense.

Ryan Tannehill has gotten just 5.6 YPA with a 2:6 TD:INT ratio over the last four games, so he's not a strong fantasy start even with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones expected to return. Brown can be fired up in fantasy leagues against SF's thin secondary, but Jones remains far too big of a risk of leaving with a mid-game injury to trust during the fantasy playoffs.