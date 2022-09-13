Mitchell Headed to IR; Shanahan 'Not Sure' of Week 2 Kittle Return and More

The San Francisco 49ers are back in The Bay after opening up the 2022 NFL regular season on the road versus the Chicago Bears. In a hard-fought battle in the elements, the team came up short, falling 19-10 at Soldier Field. The 49ers will look to regroup before welcoming in their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, to Levi's® Stadium this weekend for the home opener.

One of the adjustments head coach Kyle Shanahan will be tasked with involves a change in available personnel at the running back position. Second-year player Elijah Mitchell exited Sunday's contest early after suffering a knee injury in the first half. On Monday, the head coach shared more information on the severity of the injury.

"Elijah Mitchell has an MCL sprain," Shanahan said. "He's not going to need surgery, but it's going to be some time. He'll end up going on IR."

Shanahan later added the projected timetable for Mitchell's return is eight weeks. The head coach also noted the injury likely occurred in the second quarter of the opener when Mitchell took a big hit during an 11-yard run. No. 25 closed out the game with 41 yards on six carries. With those 41 yards, Mitchell surpassed the 1,000 yard rushing mark (1,004 yards) in his 12th-career game, and by doing so, became the fastest player in 49ers history to hit that milestone, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"He was pretty down," Shanahan said. "For obvious reasons, we're down for him. Elijah went through a lot last year. It was well documented, the injuries he had. He really worked hard this offseason. He was feeling really good going into that game, and man, I thought he looked really good before he got hurt."

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk echoed the sentiment.