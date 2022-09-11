49ers Defense Flashes Potential; Mitchell and Samuel Set Records

Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense allowed just 19 net passing yards in the first half, the least they've allowed in a single half to an opponent since allowing 9 net passing yards in the first half vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 (2019).
- San Francisco held Bears quarterback Justin Fields to a passer rating of 2.8 in the first half, the lowest registered by an opposing quarterback in any half against the 49ers since Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a 0.0 passer rating in the second half of the team's Week 16 matchup in 2012. It also marks the lowest passer rating by an opposing quarterback in a first half against the 49ers since 1973 when passer rating became an official statistic.
Performance Recap: Nick Bosa
- Bosa sacked Fields for a 6-yard loss, giving him a total of 25.5 sacks in his career.
- The defensive lineman finished with five tackles and 1.0 sack on the day.
- Bosa has now recorded 0.5 or more sacks in nine of his last 10 road games.
Performance Recap: Samson Ebukam
- Ebukam brought down Fields for a 10-yard loss, giving him 19.5 total sacks in his career.
- The defensive lineman finished the game with two tackles and 1.0 sack.
Performance Recap: Talanoa Hufanga
- Hufanga intercepted Fields and registered a 6-yard return. The interception marked the first of his career.
- The safety finished with a career-high 11 tackles, one pass defended and one interception.
Performance Recap: Elijah Mitchell
- Mitchell registered six carries for 41 yards, surpassing 1,000 career rushing yards (1,004).
- In just his 12th-career game, Mitchell became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career rushing yards, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Fastest to 1,000 Rushing Yards by a Member of the 49ers in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Season
|Games
|1.
|RB Elijah Mitchell
|2022
|12
|2.
|RB Ricky Watters
|1992
|14
|3 (tied).
|RB Frank Gore
|2006
|19
|3 (tied).
|RB Joe Perry
|1951
|19
Performance Recap: Deebo Samuel
- Samuel registered two receptions for 14 yards to go along with 8 carries for 52 yards and one touchdown.
- With 52 rushing yards on the day, it marks the third time in his career that Samuel has registered 50-or-more rushing yards in a game (79 yards vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 11, 2021) and 66 yards vs. Minnesota Vikings (Week 12, 2021).
- The rushing touchdown marked his first of the season and the 12th of his career, tied for the second-most by a player whose primary position is wide receiver since the merger.
Most Rushing Touchdowns by a Wide Receiver Since 1960
|Rank
|Player
|Touchdowns
|1.
|WR Bobby Mitchell
|18
|2 (tied).
|WR Deebo Samuel
|12
|2 (tied).
|WR Eric Metcalf
|12