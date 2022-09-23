What the 49ers and Broncos are Saying Ahead of the 'SNF' Primetime Matchup

Broncos Quotes

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett on how beneficial it is for him to have watched the 49ers play several times:

"I've seen the Niners quite a bit. They are a very, very good football team. They're unbelievably physical. They have some unbelievable playmakers on both sides of the ball. They are simple on defense, but they are almost perfect in their execution. They've been in the system for I think it's five or six years now with Shanahan. When you get that consistency, it allows players not to have to think and go play at a high level... I just see an all-around good football team and now Jimmy's (Garoppolo) there. He's played a lot of big games. He's been very successful. All the way back to 2017, when I was at Jacksonville, I remember going when he was there. I think that was his first year when he came in and won those games at the end. He's a real good football player, gets the ball out quick and they are a good football team."

Hackett on what makes the 49ers run game so special:

"First and foremost, they are unbelievably well coached. They know how to run off the ball and be able to be aggressive down the field at the same time with their run blocking. They are trying to get across the line of scrimmage, both in their inside zone and their outside zone. Then you add in all the different groupings, formations, shifts, motions, Deebo Samuel is in the backfield, all kinds of different people are in the backfield. I think they cause that consternation, as we like to say, along with that they execute at a high level and they are very well coached."

Hackett on what challenges they will face with the 49ers linebackers:

"All three backers are unbelievable. They are very good football players. Fred Warner, we all know how amazing he is. He is a physical player that plays downhill, understands his system and when those guys have been in the same system this long—any time you can have a group of players be within that, they get to play more, their athleticism, their ability starts showing even more. You see that with that group. Then you add in that they have played Russell a lot, so they know that there are a lot of things that he does. That's definitely an advantage for them, but it's something that we know they have that advantage, so we have to try and reverse it back on them. They are a very good group."

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on how the 49ers are able to run the ball so well consistently:

"They have good players, they have good coaches, they have a scheme with the outside zone and the complements off of it, which is really challenging. I think over the years, when you have familiarity with the same scheme and the same players are doing the same thing, they just really get to know it, and they get to master it. They've done a good job."

Evero on how unique of a challenge Samuel is:

"Oh yeah, he's tough. When he gets the ball in his hands, he's obviously a handful and they do a great job of moving him around to receiver, running back and motioning him. They try to make it tough to get a bead on him. But yeah, he's a very good football player."

Offensive coordinator Justin Outten on what kind of challenge Nick Bosa presents:

"Yeah, I'm hoping a shoelace breaks a couple of times in that game or he has to come out a few times, but he's a game wrecker. You have to account for him and you have to know where he is. They do a great job of flipping him around, especially in situational football. You have to be mindful of where he is."

Quarterback Russell Wilson on what challenge San Francisco's defense presents:

"Yeah, this football team that we're about to play in the 49ers, they play great football. They're championship pedigree. I think, obviously, Shanahan coaches them up really well. I've gotten to know him over the years, too. He's a brilliant mind. I think also when we talk about their leadership, you have a guy like Warner in the middle of the defense that's just flying around, making so many plays. I think he's one of the best in the business... He understands everything, he processes the defense, and he gets guys in the right spot. Obviously, you have Bosa coming off of the edge. He's a monster off of the edge. You get to play against these guys, and you just cherish these moments. You cherish the moments of playing against some all-time greats, and they definitely have those guys."

Linebacker Bradley Chubb on the challenge San Francisco's offense and 49ers tackle Trent Williams:

"We just look at it as an opportunity to get better. He's one of the best tackles to play the game. I look at it as a challenge when it comes down to those one-on-one matchups. I understand that this is where big boy football comes to play. They like to run the ball. As the front seven, we have to make sure we're stopping the run so that we can get to those pass opportunities and stuff like that. But for the most part, we just have to do our thing. We know what they present, what they bring. We just have to be able to match that intensity."

Chubb on what makes Williams so good:

"Just the savviness that he has. You see him on film, doing pass rush moves on guys—knocking hands off, knocking them on ground and stuff in the run game. He's just very athletic in pads. He has great feet. Like I said, one of the best tackles in the league so it's going to be a great challenge for us."

Chubb on if defensive tackle D.J. Jones is a resource for the team this week: