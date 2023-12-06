Brock Purdy Brings Home FedEx Air Player of Week 13

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took home another league accolade on Wednesday after being awarded FedEx Air Player of Week 13. The second-year signal caller has been nominated for the award three times this season - in Weeks 5, 11 and 13 - and has won the fan vote twice, including this most recent victory.
Purdy was one of a slew of impressive offensive performers for San Francisco in their 42-19 takedown of the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers QB1 connected on 19-of-27 pass attempts for 314 yards, four touchdowns to zero interceptions and a 148.8 passer rating. Purdy has now registered four games this season with three-or-more touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140.0-or-higher, which ties former quarterback Tom Brady (four games in 2007) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (four games in 2011) for the most such games by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.
This season, Purdy has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns and a 116.1 passer rating this season, leading the league in completion percentage, yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating.
The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.