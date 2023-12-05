49ers Sign S Logan Ryan, Release a Running Back

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed S Logan Ryan to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

Ryan (5-11, 195) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10 year NFL career with the Patriots (2013-16), Tennessee Titans (2017-19), New York Giants (2020-21) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), he has appeared in 149 games (121 starts) and registered 733 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 98 passes defensed, 19 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. He has also appeared in 16 postseason contests (10 starts) and added 94 tackles, 1.0 sack, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

A 32-year-old native of Berlin, NJ, Ryan attended Rutgers University (2009-12) where he appeared in 37 games and registered 170 tackles, a 0.5 sack, one pass defensed and seven interceptions.