Deebo Samuel Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Dec 06, 2023 at 09:55 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's three-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles earned the fourth-year pro his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for the 2023 season. The 49ers were on a roll offensively in Week 13, punching in touchdowns on six-consecutive drives on the way to a 42-19 victory over the NFC leaders. Samuel was the hot hand of the night, recording four catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns through the air in addition to three carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The veteran wideout's three scores in Week 13 marked a career high, and his two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown make him the fourth wide receiver since 2000 with 100-or-more receiving yards, two-or-more receiving touchdowns and one-or-more rushing touchdowns in a single game. The only other players to accomplish this feat include Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool in 2020, New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten in 2001 and Denver Broncos wide receiver Javon Walker in 2006.

Through these first 13 weeks of the season, Samuel has amassed 38 receptions for 590 yards and three touchdowns in addition to 29 carries for 160 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: 49ers Are No. 1 Across the Board Following #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers have soared to the top of the latest NFL power rankings following their dominant 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Warner, Samuel and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Eagles

LB Fred Warner, WR Deebo Samuel and RB Christian McCaffrey earned top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades for their performances vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 13

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 13.
news

Christian McCaffrey Wins FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has won his fourth FedEx Ground Player of the Week award of the season.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Near the Top of the Charts Following #SFvsSEA

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers are continue to move up following their 31-13 Thanksgiving night win.
news

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12.
news

Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks

CB Ambry Thomas, DL Nick Bosa, TE Charlie Woerner and RB Christian McCaffrey earned top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades for their performances against the Seahawks.
news

Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Kittle, Aiyuk and Warner Emerge as Week 11 PFF Top Performers

TE George Kittle, WR Brandon Aiyuk and LB Fred Warner earned top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades for their performances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Keep Climbing Following #TBvsSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers have solidifed their spot amongst the top five following their 27-14 win over the Buccaneers. 
Advertising