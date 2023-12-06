Deebo Samuel Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's three-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles earned the fourth-year pro his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for the 2023 season. The 49ers were on a roll offensively in Week 13, punching in touchdowns on six-consecutive drives on the way to a 42-19 victory over the NFC leaders. Samuel was the hot hand of the night, recording four catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns through the air in addition to three carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground.