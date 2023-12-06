Deebo Samuel Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's three-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles earned the fourth-year pro his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for the 2023 season. The 49ers were on a roll offensively in Week 13, punching in touchdowns on six-consecutive drives on the way to a 42-19 victory over the NFC leaders. Samuel was the hot hand of the night, recording four catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns through the air in addition to three carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The veteran wideout's three scores in Week 13 marked a career high, and his two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown make him the fourth wide receiver since 2000 with 100-or-more receiving yards, two-or-more receiving touchdowns and one-or-more rushing touchdowns in a single game. The only other players to accomplish this feat include Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool in 2020, New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten in 2001 and Denver Broncos wide receiver Javon Walker in 2006.
Through these first 13 weeks of the season, Samuel has amassed 38 receptions for 590 yards and three touchdowns in addition to 29 carries for 160 yards and four rushing touchdowns.