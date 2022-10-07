Presented by

Armstead, McKivitz Ruled Out vs. Panthers; 49ers Friday Injury Report

Oct 07, 2022 at 02:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are packed and ready to go for a two-week road trip in Weeks 5 and 6. At least for this first leg of the trip, there are seven 49ers players that have been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

This list of players includes DL Arik Armstead, RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), DL Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), OL Colton McKivitz (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and T Trent Williams (ankle).

At the moment, Armstead and Kinlaw are anticipated to be out for the Atlanta game as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Armstead is dealing with separate ankle and foot injuries simultaneously and is a candidate to be placed on the Injured Reserve list. However, no decisions have been made regarding this matter just yet.

With both Williams and McKivitz unavailable, it will be sophomore lineman Jaylon Moore getting the start at left tackle versus the Panthers. Moore has been called in mid-game in San Francisco's last two contests, playing a total of 25 snaps.

"I think he was really prepared last week," Shanahan said. "He got in that Denver game, and I think he knew it could happen again. We gave McKivitz the start, but when you get thrown in a game the week before, it reminds you how quickly that stuff can happen. You want them to take every single rep, and even the reps they don't take like a starter, because it's like they always say, 'You're one play away.' He was in that spot last week and that helped him in the game. It's even stronger this week."

Below is the complete Week 5 Practice Participation and Game Status Report:

San Francisco 49ers

  • Did Not Practice: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), OL Colton McKivitz (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and T Trent Williams (ankle)
  • Full Participation in Practice: DL Nick Bosa (not injury related - resting player), TE Ross Dwelley (rib), WR Danny Gray (hip) and WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

Status Report:

  • DL Arik Armstead (foot) - Out
  • RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) - Out
  • DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) - Out
  • TE Tyler Kroft (knee) - Out
  • OL Colton McKivitz (knee) - Out
  • DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) - Out
  • T Trent Williams (ankle) - Out

Carolina Panthers

  • Did Not Practice: WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), TE Stephen Sullivan (back), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) and S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
  • Full Participation in Practice: DE Marquis Haynes (knee), LB Shaq Thompson (knee)

Status Report:

  • WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - Out
  • TE Stephen Sullivan (back) - Out
  • CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) - Out
  • DE Marquis Haynes (knee) - Questionable
  • LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - Questionable
  • S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - Questionable

Related Content

news

Moore is the Next Man Up on the 49ers O-Line; Thursday Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to sophomore offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to step in at left tackle as the team gears up for the Carolina Panthers.

news

Brunskill Cleared; Armstead, Kinlaw Questionable in 49ers Saturday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill available for the first time this season while Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are questionable for "Monday Night Football."

news

Colton McKivitz Steps in for Trent Williams; Jimmy G Gears Up for LA

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" with Colton McKivitz taking over at left tackle in place of Trent Williams.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trent Williams, Azeez Al-Shaair

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed injuries and shared tentative recovery timelines for left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following the team's Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos.

news

Kittle Cleared; Armstead, McKivitz Questionable in 49ers Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have George Kittle available for Sunday's primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos.

news

Kittle Back at Practice; Brunskill Ruled Out in 49ers Friday Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice in a limited capacity after being sidelined for most of the last two weeks with a groin injury.

news

Kittle Questionable, Brunskill Out in 49ers Friday Injury Report

In the San Francisco 49ers final injury report of the week, TE George Kittle was listed as questionable, G Daniel Brunskill was ruled out and LB Dre Greenlaw avoided designation for the regular season opener.

news

Five 49ers Players Expected to Return from Injured Reserve in 2022

Ahead of the start of training camp, 49ers.com checks in with players who ended the 2021 season on the Injured Reserve List.

news

49ers vs. Cowboys Inactives in NFC Wild Card Matchup

A look at who's in and who's out in the Wild Card matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys.

news

Elijah Mitchell To Miss Third-Straight Game; Azeez Al-Shaair Questionable vs. Titans

Here's a look at the final injury report heading into the 49ers Week 16 primetime matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Azeez Al-Shaair, Elijah Mitchell OUT vs. Falcons

Here's a look at who's in and who's out in the 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Falcons.

Advertising