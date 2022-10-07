Armstead, McKivitz Ruled Out vs. Panthers; 49ers Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers are packed and ready to go for a two-week road trip in Weeks 5 and 6. At least for this first leg of the trip, there are seven 49ers players that have been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
This list of players includes DL Arik Armstead, RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), DL Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), OL Colton McKivitz (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and T Trent Williams (ankle).
At the moment, Armstead and Kinlaw are anticipated to be out for the Atlanta game as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Armstead is dealing with separate ankle and foot injuries simultaneously and is a candidate to be placed on the Injured Reserve list. However, no decisions have been made regarding this matter just yet.
With both Williams and McKivitz unavailable, it will be sophomore lineman Jaylon Moore getting the start at left tackle versus the Panthers. Moore has been called in mid-game in San Francisco's last two contests, playing a total of 25 snaps.
"I think he was really prepared last week," Shanahan said. "He got in that Denver game, and I think he knew it could happen again. We gave McKivitz the start, but when you get thrown in a game the week before, it reminds you how quickly that stuff can happen. You want them to take every single rep, and even the reps they don't take like a starter, because it's like they always say, 'You're one play away.' He was in that spot last week and that helped him in the game. It's even stronger this week."
Below is the complete Week 5 Practice Participation and Game Status Report:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Practice: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), OL Colton McKivitz (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and T Trent Williams (ankle)
- Full Participation in Practice: DL Nick Bosa (not injury related - resting player), TE Ross Dwelley (rib), WR Danny Gray (hip) and WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)
Status Report:
- DL Arik Armstead (foot) - Out
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) - Out
- DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) - Out
- TE Tyler Kroft (knee) - Out
- OL Colton McKivitz (knee) - Out
- DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) - Out
- T Trent Williams (ankle) - Out
Carolina Panthers
- Did Not Practice: WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), TE Stephen Sullivan (back), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) and S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
- Limited Participation in Practice: LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
- Full Participation in Practice: DE Marquis Haynes (knee), LB Shaq Thompson (knee)
Status Report:
- WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - Out
- TE Stephen Sullivan (back) - Out
- CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) - Out
- DE Marquis Haynes (knee) - Questionable
- LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - Questionable
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring) - Questionable