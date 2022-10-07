Armstead, McKivitz Ruled Out vs. Panthers; 49ers Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers are packed and ready to go for a two-week road trip in Weeks 5 and 6. At least for this first leg of the trip, there are seven 49ers players that have been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

At the moment, Armstead and Kinlaw are anticipated to be out for the Atlanta game as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Armstead is dealing with separate ankle and foot injuries simultaneously and is a candidate to be placed on the Injured Reserve list. However, no decisions have been made regarding this matter just yet.

With both Williams and McKivitz unavailable, it will be sophomore lineman Jaylon Moore getting the start at left tackle versus the Panthers. Moore has been called in mid-game in San Francisco's last two contests, playing a total of 25 snaps.