Armstead, Kinlaw OUT vs. Panthers; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers list of inactives for Week 5 should come as no surprise. Seven 49ers players were ruled out from Sunday afternoon's contest versus the Carolina Panthers in the team's final injury report of the week, and, on Saturday, OL Colton McKivitz was further downgraded in status, landing on the Injured Reserve list to clear a roster spot for safety Jimmie Ward.
The list of players ruled out earlier in the week included DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), DL Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and T Trent Williams (ankle). Additionally, the team added one healthy scratch to Sunday's inactives list in running back Marlon Mack.
With Ward active, it is possible that he will make his 2022 season debut against Carolina. The veteran safety opened up the year on IR due to a hamstring injury. The team opened his practice window on Wednesday, and per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Ward was eased back into workouts.
Here's a look at Sunday's inactives:
San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers
- WR Rashard Higgins
- OLB Frankie Luvu
- G Cade Mays
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
- TE Stephen Sullivan
- CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
- S Xavier Woods