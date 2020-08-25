Defense Dominates; 49ers Give Injury Updates on Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel and Others; Observations from 49ers Training Camp – Aug. 25

Simply put, San Francisco's defense dominated Tuesday's training camp session. The team returned to practice after having a day off on Monday and the defense picked up where they left off. The 49ers were without a number of starters, as several players are making their way back from injury. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media after practice to discuss the status of those players and other happenings surrounding the team. Here are the takeaways from the session:

Practice Recap

- ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ made his debut and was one the 49ers highlights of 1-on-1 drills. He caught all four of his passes against the 49ers safeties. Shanahan was pleased with the tight end's first full practice with the team.

"It was his first time out there in a while," Shanahan said. "We wanted to ease him back in today. We just gave him a couple of routes in 1-on-1's (and) gave him a couple plays in team - not too much. It was more just to get him out there. When you're out for a while, you've got to go out and get your first practice and take that monkey off your back. Hopefully (we) accomplished that today from his standpoint, mentally. But physically, I thought he was real good."

- ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ had a strong day, notching two PBU's during team drills - both on passes intended for ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿.

- ﻿Tavon Austin﻿ saw an increase in reps as the 49ers are down multiple receivers. The veteran wideout caught passes from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and ﻿Nick Mullens﻿, including a 20-yard pickup during 11-on-11 work.

"He came in late, so he was behind the eight ball at first with all the different opportunities and places you can move in our offense," Shanahan said. "The more he learns it, the more you can get thrown in there at all three of the positions. And when you have injuries, that does give you more opportunities at all three spots, instead of just one. I think he's getting a lot better at that. But Tavon's a very talented player who moves very well and I think he gets better and better each day for us."

- ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ had one of the most impressive throws of the session. After catching a bad snap, the quarterback dropped back and connected with ﻿George Kittle﻿ deep up the right sideline for a long touchdown.

- Cornerback ﻿Jamar Taylor﻿ broke up a quick pass from Garoppolo intended for Kittle. ﻿Fred Warner﻿ also broke up a pass intended for the tight end during red zone drills.

- ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿ notched a "would-be" sack against Garoppolo during a team situational drill.

- ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ broke up a pass from Garoppolo intended for ﻿J.J. Nelson﻿.

- ﻿Johnathan Cyprien﻿ hauled in an interception on a pass that bounced off ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿.

- ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿'s 6-foot-5 frame batted down a pass from Garoppolo during a "move-the-ball" period.

- ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ broke up a pass intended for ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ during 1-on-1 drills.

- Fullback ﻿Josh Hokit﻿ bulldozed a defender for a touchdown during red zone drills.

- Garoppolo took snaps with the first, second and third team offense during red zone drills. In addition to Hokit, the quarterback threw touchdowns to Kittle, ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ and one to ﻿Jauan Jennings﻿ in the back of the end zone.

- ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿ notched a PBU during red zone drills on a pass intended for Reed.