A Change of Scenery; 8 Takeaways from the 49ers Joint Practice in Minnesota

George Odum Intercepts the Vikings QB1

In one of the more exciting defensive plays of the day, the fifth-year safety picked off Kirk Cousins on a pass intended for Dalvin Cook during the scrimmage portion of practice. The interception is one of nearly 20 made by the 49ers defensive unit throughout training camp. With Jimmie Ward sidelined due to a hamstring injury, extra production from the rest of the safeties is crucial to the success of the secondary.

Nick Bosa Creates Problems for Opposing Offenses

The defensive end continues to shine in camp practices, and if all goes according to Shanahan's plan, Bosa will not take a single snap in a preseason game. In addition to at least one would-be sack in 11-on-11 drills, No. 97 also had a nice run stop of Vikings back Alexander Mattison and a solid tackle on RB Dalvin Cook.

Deebo Samuel Makes Clutch Catches

Lance linked up with all of his receivers on the first team offense, completing several passes to Samuel during the scrimmage portion of practice. Lance's two most impressive connections with Samuel included a touchdown throw to open up red zone drills and a fourth down conversion that was good for 20+ yards.

"I felt like we were always hot," Lance said when asked about his growing connection with Samuel. "He's done a great job these last few days. The more reps we get together, the more stuff we get to watch together, the better we're going to be."

Switching Things Up is a Good Thing

This is the 49ers first road trip of the 2022 campaign, and Wednesday's workout proved to be a nice change of pace for both teams. Shanahan has had these two joint practices circled on the calendar and frequently referred to them as more important than the three preseason games on the schedule. Players echoed those same sentiments after lining up against their own teammates for the past three weeks of training camp.

"It's always nice to change the scenery and go against some different people," Shanahan said. "I know our players like that and always going against different fronts and schemes and different concepts is good for the monotony we've had."