49ers Unveil High School Community Corner Presented by U.S. Bank

Oct 22, 2018 at 09:31 AM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday the expansion of the partnership between its 49ers PREP youth football program and U.S. Bank that will include a new interactive digital wall activation on the main concourse at Levi's® Stadium. The expanded partnership will continue to assist 49ers PREP as the organization strives to serve the Bay Area through youth sports.

The interactive digital wall to be known as the High School Community Corner presented by U.S. Bank, which will give former California high school athletes the chance to search for their schools by division and state championships.  Alumni from six different sports (Football, Men's and Women's Basketball, Men's and Women's Soccer, and Women's Volleyball) will be able to check-in at the wall and view how many others from their schools have checked in. The complete number of state or divison championships that individual schools have won in these sports will also be displayed.

"The 49ers are committed to celebrating football at all levels and this expansion of our partnership with U.S. Bank will reinforce that to our fans and aspiring football players at Levi's Stadium every game day," said Jared Muela, director of 49ers PREP. "The 49ers  are proud of the relationships we've forged with schools across the region and we hope to see them each recognized in the High School Community Corner at some point soon."

"At U.S. Bank, we believe in the power of play," said Reba Dominski, Chief Social Responsibility Officer at U.S. Bank. "Through our Community Possible platform, we are proud to partner with the 49ers and its PREP youth football program on the activation of this new High School Community Corner. What a wonderful way to showcase the local schools and community."

Each Sunday, U.S. Bank will continue to present the High School Player and High School Coach of the Week on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by 49ers. The 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report remains the number one high school sports show in the United States, airing Sundays at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California.

The San Francisco 49ers have provided youth football and education-based programming to the community for more than 25 years. These programs have helped hundreds of thousands of Bay Area kids engage with the game of football and the 49ers organization, relaying how the sport connects to life, school and their futures.

For more information on 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank visit: www.49ers.com/community.

