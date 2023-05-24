49ers Land a Spot in the NFL's Top 10 Most Complete Teams List 

The San Francisco 49ers have entered the final phase of their offseason programming, and the team is doing so with a revamped roster that is garnering praise from the league at large. Taking things into account such as talent, roster depth and fewest remaining question marks, NFL.com's Eric Edholm put together a short list of the 10 most complete teams heading into the 2023 season, and the 49ers made the cut. San Francisco is tabbed at No. 3 behind the top-ranked Philadelphia Eagles and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The notable moves made by the 49ers in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft were headlined by the signing of defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who spent the past three seasons in Philadelphia. Hargrave is coming off a career year, registering 60 tackles, a career-high 11.0 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his 17 regular season starts. His 11.0 sacks ranked fourth amongst all NFL defensive tackles and were the most by an Eagles defensive tackle since Andy Harmon in 1993 (11.5).