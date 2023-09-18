49ers Roll to 2-0 With Win Over Rams; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have started the regular season 2-0 for the third time in the last five seasons.
- The 49ers have won nine-consecutive regular season games against the Los Angeles Rams.
- The Niners improved to 78-68-3 all-time against the Rams, including a 40-34-1 record on the road.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 10-3 in the regular season vs. the Rams.
- San Francisco has won 12-consecutive regular season games dating back to Week 8 of 2022, which is the second-longest regular season winning streak in franchise history. The previous win streak was 15 games long and ran from Week 12 of the 1989 season to Week 10 of the 1990 season.
- With 30 points Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and 30 points in Week 2, the 49ers have scored at least 30 points in Weeks 1 and 2 for the first time since 2019.
Offensive Highlights
- Running back Christian McCaffrey tallied 20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown.
- With 116 rushing yards on the day, McCaffrey has registered 100-or-more rushing yards in back-to-back games for the sixth time in his career. His 152 rushing yards at Pittsburgh and his 116 rushing yards versus the Rams marks the second time he has accomplished the feat as a member of the 49ers.
- McCaffrey is the first NFL running back to rush for 100-or-more yards in Weeks 1 and 2 since New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley accomplished the feat in 2019.
- McCaffrey's 268 rushing yards through Weeks 1 and 2 are the second-most by a 49ers running back through Weeks 1 and 2 . The previous was running back Garrison Hearst in the 1998 season.
- The rushing touchdown marked his second of the season and 40th of his career. It also marked McCaffrey's eighth-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which marks the longest streak of his career and the most consecutive games with one-or-more touchdowns by a 49ers player since running back Raheem Mostert (8 games from Week 2019 to Week 2, 2020).
- Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 11-consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and the second-longest streak by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Jerry Rice in 1987 (12-straight games with one-or-more touchdowns from Weeks 1 to 16).
- Tight end George Kittle finished the game with three receptions for 30 yards.
- With 3 receptions. on the day, Kittle now has 401 receptions in 84 career games, marking the fourth-fewest amount of games by a NFL tight end to reach 400 career receptions since at least 1970 (TE Kellen Winslow, SD – 72 games; TE Travis Kelce, KC – 78 games; TE Jimmy Graham, Sea. – 81 games) and the fewest amount of games by a member of the 49ers to reach 400 career receptions.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel registered 6 receptions for 63 yards to go along with five carries for 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
- With one rushing touchdown on the day, Samuel has registered one-or-more touchdowns in each of his last four games against the Rams.
- With 101 scrimmage yards, Samuel has tallied 100-or-more scrimmage yards in five-consecutive games against the Rams.
Defensive Highlights
- Cornerback Isaiah Oliver registered six tackles and one inteception of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
- The interception marked his first as a member of the 49ers and the third of his career.
- Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir tallied nine tackles and one interception of Stafford.
- The interception marked his first of the season and the fourth of his career.
- Lineback Fred Warner notched 11 tackles and 1.0 sack of Stafford, giving him his first sack of the season and 7.5 in his career.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Jake Moody connected on each of his three field goal attempts from 27, 57 and 26 yards out and made all three of his PATs.
- Moody's 57-yard field goal is the second-longest field goal in franchise history and the longest field goal by a rookie in franchise history.