49ers Opponent Officially Set in NFC Wild Card Round

An interception by San Francisco 49ers rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas in overtime sealed the victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the team's regular season finale on Sunday and also (finally) punched their ticket into the postseason.

The full NFC picture has finally taken shape at the close of the afternoon games with San Francisco clinching the sixth seed in the division.

The 49ers are set to head to Dallas to face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 16 on CBS. The matchup will also be available on Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime Video.

With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles and the Rams loss, the Cowboys cemented themselves with the third seed in the NFC. Prescott threw a career-high five touchdowns and completed 21-of-27 passes for 295 yards in Week 18 while finishing 6-0 in the NFC East. The signal caller broke former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's single-season franchise record for passing touchdowns with 37 on the year.

San Francisco, meanwhile, stunned the Rams in overtime by rattling off their sixth-straight win against the playoff-bound team. After enduring a four-game losing streak, the 49ers have won eight of their last 11 games.