49ers PREP to Equip 10 Under-Resourced Football Programs 

The San Francisco 49ers announced 10 high school football programs that they will sponsor as part of the NFL Foundation partnership with the nonprofit initiative True Impact Football. Through the sponsorship, these schools will have access to football coaching education, player development and fundraising resources.

This partnership will address the growing challenges that under-resourced football programs face. Each high school football program selected will have the opportunity to include their local youth football programs (e.g., elementary teams, middle schools) to receive the same resources.

"We are thrilled to be leveling the playing field for these programs and are convinced that investing in the football coaching staffs of these teams will have a long-lasting impact," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development.

"Many adults remember an influential coach or teacher from their childhood, which is why we emphasize working with youth football coaches to provide them with trainings, clinics and grant programs that elevate their game as community role models and mentors," said 49ers PREP Director Jared Muela. "We are excited to partner with True Impact and the NFL to further our commitment to benefitting the local community through the game of football."

Each of the NFL's 32 clubs selected 10 eligible schools to sponsor in their local area.